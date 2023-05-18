Sports Medicine Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

News provided by

Verified Market Research

18 May, 2023, 10:15 ET

 The "Global Sports Medicine Market Size By Product (Body Reconstruction Products, Body Support and Recovery Products), By Application (knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot & ankle injuries, elbow & wrist injuries), By End-User (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Sports Medicine Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sports Medicine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 5.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3753

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sports Medicine Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Sports Medicine Market to Witness Substantial Growth Driven by Increasing Sports Participation and Rising Demand for Injury Management

The global sports medicine market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, fueled by the growing prevalence of sports-related injuries and the rising popularity of sports and fitness activities worldwide. Sports medicine, also known as sport and exercise medicine (SEM), encompasses a range of treatments and products tailored to athletes and sports staff. These include fracture and ligament repair products, implants, arthroscopy devices, ortho biologics, prosthetics, and physiotherapy equipment used in the management of ankle sprains, fractures, knee and shoulder injuries, tendonitis, and more.

The surge in sports participation and fitness consciousness has led to an increase in sports injuries globally. Sports activities have gained higher acceptance among the population, surpassing traditional exercise and health-related activities. Consequently, there has been a rise in the number of fractures and ligament tears, necessitating injury management and rehabilitation. As the influx of professional and casual players in sports continues to grow, the demand for sports medicine is witnessing a significant upswing, creating substantial growth opportunities for the global sports medicine market and generating higher revenue during the forecast period.

Among the various segments of the sports medicine market, knee injuries accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and are expected to maintain this dominance throughout the projection period. Additionally, the body support & recovery products segment anticipates the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. This segment includes supports, braces, and physiotherapy equipment required before and after procedures involving reconstruction.

North America is projected to be the dominant region in the sports medicine market, primarily due to increasing government initiatives aimed at encouraging athletes to engage in various sports activities. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are launching new and advanced technology-based sports medicine products in the region, contributing to its market dominance.

Prominent players in the global sports medicine market include:

  • Smith & Nephew
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Stryker
  • Breg
  • Medtronic
  • Bird & Cronin
  • Arthrex
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.
  • Arthrosurface
  • Össur Corporate
  • Mueller Sports Medicine
  • Ceterix Orthopaedics
  • General Electric Company
  • KFx Medical LLC.
  • MedShape, Inc.
  • Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
  • NuVasive, Inc.

These key players have demonstrated their commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, driving the market forward. They are actively involved in financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies to maintain their competitive edge.

In conclusion, the global sports medicine market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing participation in sports and fitness activities and the rising demand for injury management and rehabilitation. As new and advanced sports medicine products continue to be developed and introduced by key market players, the industry is expected to thrive and provide enhanced healthcare solutions for athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Sports Medicine Market into Product, Application, End-User, And Geography.

  • Sports Medicine Market, by Product
    • Body Reconstruction Products
      • Fracture and Ligament Repair Products
      • Arthroscopy Devices
      • Implants
      • Others
    • Body Support and Recovery Products
      • Braces and Supports
      • Compression Clothing
      • Physiotherapy Equipment
      • Others
    • Accessories
  • Sports Medicine Market, by Application
    • Knee injuries
    • Shoulder injuries
    • Foot & ankle injuries
    • Elbow & wrist injuries
    • Back & spine injuries
    • Hip & groin injuries
    • Other injuries
  • Sports Medicine Market, by End-User
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory surgery centers
    • Physiotherapy centers and clinics
  • Sports Medicine Market, by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Herbal Medicine Market By Category (Herbal Pharmaceuticals, Herbal Functional Foods), By Form (Capsules And Tablets, Powders, Extracts), By Source (Leaves, Roots And Barks, Fruits), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals And Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce), By Geography, And Forecast

Nuclear Medicine Market By Type (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), By Modality (SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters and Brachytherapy), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid), By Geography, And Forecast

Regenerative Medicine Market By Therapy (Tissue Engineering, Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy), By Product (Cell-Based Products and Acellular Products), By Application (Central Nervous System Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes), By Geography, And Forecast

Sports Medicine Products Market By Product (External Application, Internal Medicine), By Application (Hospital, Clinic, Sport Clubs, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Nuclear Medicine Manufacturers extensively serving radiopharmaceuticals

Visualize Sports Medicine Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Also from this source

Gas Turbines Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 25.19 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 51.28 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.