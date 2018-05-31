'Sports Medicine Weekly' Partners With Chicago's Premier Sports Radio Station 670 The Score

'Sports Medicine Weekly' has produced more than 250 podcasts and published 1,200 blog posts featuring expert content about sports injuries and the most relevant fitness and nutrition trends today.

'Sports Medicine Weekly' has donated more than $100,000 in proceeds to the Advancement of Orthopedic Research and Cell Biology at Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Brian Cole will serve as The Score's sports injury expert and deliver prime time "Sports Medicine Reports" each week to promote the weekend show. He will also appear on other media outlets to offer insights regarding up-to-the-minute sports injury topics.

The Score-Sports Medicine Weekly partnership will provide opportunities across multiple platforms to deliver access and marketing alignment with on-air personalities, content and brands. The Score-Sports Medicine Weekly partnership will provide opportunities across multiple platforms, including audio streaming and podcasts, to deliver access and marketing alignment with on-air personalities, content and brands.

The Score is a 24/7 Chicago sports radio station with broadcast rights for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, DePaul Basketball and The University of Illinois Athletics along with its sister station WBBM-News, the radio home for the Chicago Bears. As part of the Entercom national portfolio of stations, it enjoys the highest rating for Chicago Sports stations according to Artbitron and Barrett Sports Media.

As one of the two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom delivers the power of local connection on a national scale and is the #1 creator of live original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio.

