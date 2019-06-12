Sports Memorabilia Giant Upper Deck Signs Chinese Professional Golfer Shanshan Feng To Memorabilia And Trading Card Deal
Jun 12, 2019, 08:00 ET
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading sports and entertainment company Upper Deck announced a memorabilia and trading card autograph deal with Shanshan Feng, the first-ever Chinese player to become a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). As part of the new deal, Shanshan's unique autograph will be showcased on Upper Deck Authenticated items such as The Show, an oversized signature layered with a print on acrylic, and Breaking Through, an autographed image with a golf ball coming through the Plexiglas. The collection will also feature Shanshan-autographed pin flags and specially designed autographed images.
Feng started playing golf in China at age 10, then moved to the U.S at 17 after being discovered in China and offered a golf academy scholarship in the United States of America. She won the China Junior Championship and the China Junior open in 2004, then went on to become a three-time winner of the China Amateur tournament. She won medalist honors as a member of the 2006 All-China Championship Team and was named Golfweek's Top Chinese Amateur in 2007. She has had 9 victories on the ladies' professional golf tour since becoming a member in 2008. Feng was ranked first in Women's World Golf Rankings from November 2017 – April of 2018 and is the first player from mainland China to win a major championship. In 2017, Feng opened the Shanshan Feng Golf Academy near her hometown of Guangzhou to help other children in China learn to play.
"We are excited to bring a championship female golfer who is a pioneer both on and off the golf course," says Jason Masherah, President at Upper Deck.
For nearly 30 years, Upper Deck has produced innovative, high-quality and unique collectibles for the world's greatest athletes, including LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Ben Simmons, Serena Williams and Connor McDavid, to name a few.
See the new collection of authentic Shanshan Feng memorabilia and collectibles from Upper Deck Authenticated at: https://upperdeckstore.com/Shanshan-Feng.
SOURCE Upper Deck
