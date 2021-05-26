Sports Memorabilia Platform Collectable Announces Additional $5.5 Million in Funding As Part of Series A Round to Expand User Base And Support Product Expansion

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectable, the leading sports memorabilia investment platform, today announced it is raising an additional $5.5 million as part of a Series A funding round, led by Amplo, Bain Capital Ventures and Fifth Down Capital. Other notable investors include Rose Park Advisors, Evolution VC Partners, Anthony and Joseph Pompliano, Colin Anderson (Friends and Family Capital, former CFO of Palantir) and Jeff Pearlman (Partner, LNK Partners).

The new funds will go towards expanding the platform's user base, supporting product expansion, marketplace data and analytics, content creation, and various marketing initiatives. The valuation is not being disclosed.

"Since we launched last year, we've been thrilled to see the response from sports fans, investors and collectors. Through our category focus and deep relationships, we've been able to offer unrivaled quality and quantity of iconic, blue chip sports collectibles to the fractional community," said Collectable CEO and Co-founder Ezra Levine. "The additional funding will help accelerate our mission to democratize, modernize, and legitimize the sports collectibles industry, and to build a best-in-class product for both investors and consignors."

Said Jason Epstein, Collectable Chairman and Co-founder, "We are excited to welcome our new world class investors to the Collectable team. We're thrilled with what's been accomplished to date, but we know our work is just beginning. We couldn't be more excited about the future and to work closely with these new investors."

Sheel Tyle, Founder and CEO of Amplo, will be joining Collectable's board, in addition to leading this funding round. Amplo's portfolio companies include Robinhood (former Board Observer), Andela, BharatPe, and Ironclad.

"At its core, Collectable is democratizing access to a new asset class," Tyle said. "Although it is early, the results so far are extraordinary and show the magic that is created when a beautiful product is mixed with scarcity and a highly engaged user base."

Collectable is the only fractionalized ownership platform dedicated solely to sports memorabilia and the leading provider of access to the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia on the market. Since its launch in September 2020, Collectable has attracted well over 35,000 users while completing nearly 100 sports collectible asset IPO's. The company released its first Collectable Index, showing investors have received over a 40% return since launch had they invested $100 in each offering equally.

"Since meeting the Collectable idea and team pre-launch, I have been consistently impressed by both the vision and execution," said Andrew M. Spellman, Founder of Fifth Down Capital. "Collectable is bringing exciting, progressive, and innovative solutions to a thriving marketplace. Fifth Down was very excited by the opportunity to increase its investment in Collectable, and to be joined by likeminded investors in the Series A financing."

"Collectable's laser focus on sports cards and memorabilia has enabled it to build a rabid fan base around a shared love of sports. The number of people who want to own a piece of sports history is quite large, and Collectable is making that possible for both existing and new investors in this category," said Merritt Hummer, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Said Matt Christensen, Managing Partner at Rose Park Advisors (seed investor to Coupang, CircleUp and others), a firm that only invests in companies that meet the academic framework of disruptive innovation, "Rose Park Advisors has a mission to identify and invest in disruptive companies, something we feel like we understand uniquely well. With that and our experience working with successful ecommerce companies, we are very excited to have the opportunity to work together with the team at Collectable in charting a path forward. Collectable has started to build a special business to bring exciting products and services to this deeply passionate market, and we're grateful for the opportunity to join them on this journey."

ABOUT COLLECTABLE

Collectable is an investing platform and community for sports fans. As the first and only fractional ownership app dedicated to sports, Collectable is re-imagining sports collecting and investing, a long overdue modernization of a timeless tradition through fractionalized shares, more access, more liquidity, lower price point, and less exclusivity. Collectable believes the greatest moments and artifacts in sports history should be accessible to the masses, not just the wealthy. Since its launch in September 2020, Collectable has attracted well over 30,000 users while completing nearly 100 sports collectible asset IPO's. The Collectable app is available in the Apple Store or on Google Play, please visit www.collectable.com for more information.

ABOUT AMPLO

Amplo is a global venture capital firm helping build companies that matter. Amplo's roster of investments includes Robinhood, Andela, BharatPe, Doxel, Fair Square Medicine, and Parsley Health, amongst others.

ABOUT BAIN CAPITAL VENTURES

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in startups driving transformation across industries, from SaaS, infrastructure software and security to fintech and healthcare to commerce and consumer tech. The firm has helped launch and commercialize more than 240 companies, including Attentive, DocuSign, Flywire, Jet.com, LinkedIn, Material Bank, Redis Labs, Rent the Runway, SendGrid and SurveyMonkey. Bain Capital Ventures has $6.1 billion in assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Palo Alto. Follow the firm via LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT FIFTH DOWN CAPITAL

Fifth Down has invested in and assisted blue chip companies, innovative upstarts, and stellar investment funds. Fifth Down's active roster of investments (currently in excess of 90 investments) includes Bird, Blockfi, Coupang, Gusto, Mosaic, Mike's Hot Honey, Robinhood, Sourcegraph, SpaceX and Toggle.

SOURCE Collectable