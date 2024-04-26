Sports Mouthguard Market size is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2023-2027, robust online sales of sports mouthguards to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports mouthguard market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period.

Sports Mouthguard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1204.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Battle Sports Science, Brain Pad Inc., Frasers Group plc, Gobsmacked Sports Mouthguards, MAX Mouthguards, MOGO ESPORT, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Sisu Aero Mouthguard, Under Armour Inc., Venum, Vertex Spor, and Nike Inc.

Market Driver

Sales of sports mouthguards online have grown a lot and are now a big part of the global market. People like shopping online because it's easy. You can look at lots of different mouthguards, read what other people say about them, and buy them without leaving your house.

Online shops have many brands, styles, and sizes to choose from, so you can find the right mouthguard for your sport, age, or teeth. Reviews from other customers can help you decide which one to get. As more people shop online, the sales of sports mouthguards will keep going up. This will help the global market grow even more in the future.

Market Challenges

Poorly fitting mouthguards are a big problem for the market. Having the right fit and feeling comfortable are super important for mouthguards. Some types, like the boil and bite ones, can be tough to get just right. If they don't fit well, they can be uncomfortable and hard to wear. That discomfort can make athletes not want to wear them, which is bad because they need protection.

If the mouthguard doesn't fit right, it might not do its job of keeping teeth and jaws safe. Athletes who are uncomfortable wearing mouthguards might not be able to focus on their game. Plus, if they're not wearing them, they're not protected, which is a big issue for mouthguard sellers. This could slow down how much the market grows in the future.

Segment Overview

This sports mouthguard market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline 1.2 Online Product Type 2.1 Boil and bite mouth guard 2.2 Stock mouth guard 2.3 Custom-made mouth guard Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 APAC 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- Purchase in actual stores is supposed to grow in the future. Places like sports shops, pharmacies, and places that sell dental stuff all sell mouthguards. They have different types to suit different people. Sports shops are the main places where people buy mouthguards in person. They sell lots of different brands and types, like ones you can shape by boiling them. In 2017, the part where people buy things in real stores was worth USD2,719.37 million.

But less people are buying things in actual stores because they like buying stuff online more. Even though fewer people are going to stores, if they advertise a lot, they can keep selling stuff at a steady rate in the future. So, even though online shopping is taking over, the part where people buy stuff in real stores, and the whole worldwide mouthguard market, should still grow.

Research Analysis

The Sports Mouthguard Market caters to the demand for protective gear in various contact sports, including Boxing, Lacrosse, Ice hockey, Fencing, Wrestling, Water polo, Basketball, and Skiing. With the increasing prevalence of teeth grinding and jaw injuries during athletic activities, the need for custom mouth guards has become essential for Athletes.

Dentists and Biokinetics professionals recommend the use of these mouthguards to prevent tooth trauma and sports-related injuries. Referees and Coaches also emphasize their importance for player safety. Custom mouth guards provide optimal protection for the oral cavity, gums, and jaw, ensuring the athlete's well-being during high-impact events. The Sports Mouthguard Market continues to grow, offering innovative solutions to safeguard the dental health of athletes in contact sports.

Market Research Overview

The Sports Mouthguard Market is a significant sector in the Healthcare industry, with a growing demand for protective equipment during various sports activities. The market comprises companies producing custom and ready-made mouthguards using materials like silicone, gelatin, and polyvinyl chloride. These mouthguards provide essential protection against dental injuries, concussions, and other sports-related traumas.

The market is segmented based on product type, end-users, and geography. The custom mouthguards segment is expected to dominate the market due to their superior fit and protection. The major end-users include professional sports teams, schools, and individual consumers.

The market is also driven by factors such as increasing awareness of dental health and rising sports participation rates.

