Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements Global Market 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements: The Global Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the sports nutrition and high-energy supplements market by distribution channel, consumer application, product type and region.

It provides an overview of the sports nutrition and high-energy supplements global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.

The global market for sports nutrition and high-energy supplements is driven by rising health consciousness among consumers; increasing awareness of the value of good health and fitness; the growing popularity of sports; and technological advancements in the sports nutrition and high-energy supplements industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in interest in high-energy supplements as people looked for ways to stay healthy and boost their immune systems. The pandemic also led to an increased interest in health and wellness products, including sports nutrition and high energy supplements products.

The sports nutrition and high-energy supplements market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialty stores; fitness centers; pharmacies and drugstores; and online channels.

Based on consumer application, the market is divided into athletes, sportspeople, and bodybuilders; recreational users; and lifestyle users. Based on product type, the market is divided into sports drinks, sports food, and high-energy supplements.

The geographical regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW), which in this report consists of South America, the Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts for 2023 to 2028 are given for the market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from providers' total revenue.

Report Includes

  • 63 data tables and 40 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for sports nutrition and high energy supplements
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global sports nutrition and high energy supplements market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, consumer application, distribution channel, and region
  • Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges and regulatory aspects that will shape the market as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
  • Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both micro
  • and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace
  • A look at the recent technological advancements and regulatory concerns in sports nutrition and energy supplements industry, with special focus on the United States, Europe, and Japan
  • Assessment of the company competitive landscape comprising key market participants, their global value share analysis, product portfolio and operational integration
  • Review of key patent grants on sports nutrition and high energy supplements across each major category, and new and emerging developments in the global market

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Sports Nutrition and High-Energy Supplements: Market Overview
3.1 History and Evolution
3.2 SWOT Analysis
3.2.1 Strengths
3.2.2 Weakness
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.4 Threats
3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4 PESTLE Analysis
3.5 Patent Analysis
3.5.1 Recent Patents
3.6 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Sports Nutrition and High-Energy Supplements Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Sports and Fitness Activities
4.1.2 Increasing Awareness About Health and Fitness
4.1.3 Rising Disposable Income in Developing Countries
4.1.4 Growth in E-Commerce Worldwide
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Products
4.2.2 Safety Concerns
4.2.3 Availability of Alternatives in the Market
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Expansion into New Markets
4.3.2 Increased Use of Advanced Technology
4.3.3 Rising Cost of Health Expenditure

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
5.1 Overview
5.2 Sports Drinks
5.2.1 Isotonic Sports Drinks
5.2.2 Hypotonic Sports Drinks
5.2.3 Hypertonic Sports Drinks
5.3 Sports Food
5.3.1 Powders
5.3.2 Gels
5.3.3 Sports/Energy Bars
5.3.4 Wafers
5.4 High-Energy Supplements
5.4.1 Protein Powder
5.4.2 Rtd (Ready-To-Drink)
5.4.3 Nonprotein Supplements
5.4.4 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
6.1 Overview
6.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
6.3 Specialty Stores
6.4 Fitness Centers
6.5 Pharmacies and Drugstores
6.6 Online Channels

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Consumer Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Athletes, Sportspeople and Bodybuilders
7.3 Recreational Users
7.4 Lifestyle Users

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Anheuser-Busch Inbev
  • Bobo's
  • Cardiff Sports Nutrition
  • Clif Bar & Company
  • The Coca-Cola Co.
  • Dongpeng Beverage (Group) Co. Ltd.
  • Glanbia plc
  • Gnc Holdings LLC
  • Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
  • Jacked Factory Corp.
  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.
  • Monster Beverage Corp.
  • Musclepharm Corp.
  • Nestle S.A.
  • Ocean Beverages
  • Orgain Inc.
  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Pepsico Inc.
  • Probar Inc.
  • Quest Nutrition LLC
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • Taos Bakes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eaxzf7

