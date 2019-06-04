Sports Nutrition Leader BSN® Kicks off Nationwide Search for 'Show Stealers'

"BSN recognizes that fitness is more than just than an aesthetic – it's a lifestyle and a culture," said Kristopher Gerulski, Brand Marketing Manager for BSN North America. "With this search, BSN is celebrating those who put in the work at the gym and on the field and develop a level of confidence and poise as well as elite skills that give them the power to steal the show in a positive way."

A leading provider of sports nutrition products including popular SYNTHA-6® protein, N.O.-XPLODE® and ENDORUSH® pre-workout and AMINOx® for recovery and endurance, BSN aims to strengthen its position as a fitness-lifestyle brand with the Steal The Show campaign.

"Our consumers don't just 'work out', they embrace a higher level of personal performance," added Gerulski. "BSN wants to reward that by shining the spotlight on those who earn it."

"It feels amazing to have my skills recognized by BSN, a brand that has built a legacy around performance and has empowered me to take my athleticism to that next level," said Osvaldo Lugones, a Miami-based athlete and trainer who displays his extraordinary strength and control by executing impressive, outdoor calisthenic exercises.

"BSN is giving elite athletes a platform for their skills to get noticed by people nationwide," Osvaldo adds. Featured on BSN's Instagram channel to promote the campaign, Osvaldo's show-stealing video has been viewed more than 80,000 times.

To be selected as a BSN Show Stealer, athletes should share video of their show-stealing abilities on their Instagram channel now through November 2019 using #BSNShowStealer and #Contest and tagging @BSNsupplements. BSN will select one Show Stealer a week and share his or her content on the BSN Instagram, the campaign microsite, and across social media for an audience of well over a quarter of a million people. Winners also will receive prizes worth upwards of $430 ARV, including a custom BSN 6 Pack Fitness™ bag, branded compression gear, BSN-branded sunglasses, and assorted BSN supplements. No purchase is necessary to win but athletes must be 18+ (19+ in AL and NE; 21+ in MS) to enter. For terms and conditions, as well as examples of BSN Show Stealers who have demonstrated their head-turning mojo – from calisthenics and parkour to incredible displays of strength and balance – visit the campaign website at www.gobsn.com/stealtheshow. BSN does not encourage feats of strength and balance that will necessitate a call to *911.

"We know there are more Show Stealers are out there," said Gerulski. "We can't wait to see what they've got to share."

About BSN

Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition, Inc. (BSN) was founded in 2001 and since then has become a global leader in the sports nutrition marketplace through relentless dedication to creating dynamic, cutting-edge, and result-producing products. BSN products and the brand itself have won more than 35 sports nutrition awards over the course of the last six years, more than any other company in the industry. BSN products are formulated and manufactured under stringent requirements that help ensure quality and potency.

