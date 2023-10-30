Sports Nutrition Market In Brazil to increase by USD 312.23 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market in Brazil size is expected to grow by USD 312.23 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of health and fitness is notably driving the sports nutrition market in Brazil. However, factors such as quality and safety concerns related to sports nutrition products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (post-workout, pre-workout, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD, and protein bar). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Brazil 2024-2028
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the post-workout segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased awareness regarding the benefits of sports nutrition in overcoming issues caused during the workout, such as dehydration is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the main objective of post-workout sports nutrition is to support the body's recovery by supplying essential nutrients to replenish those that have been lost during vigorous physical activity. Furthermore, carbohydrates are also added in post-workout nutrition supplement products as they help in the body's ability to replace energy used during the workout. Therefore, the increasing number of people participating in sports and other physical activities in Brazil due to rising awareness of the importance of physical health fuels the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The sports nutrition market in Brazil is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, BRG SUPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia plc, Max Muscle Nutrition, MAX TITANIUM, MusclePharm, NCS Suplementos, and PepsiCo Inc.

Sports Nutrition Market In Brazil Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 312.23 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.09

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, BRG SUPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia plc, Max Muscle Nutrition, MAX TITANIUM, MusclePharm, NCS Suplementos, and PepsiCo Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.