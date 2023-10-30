Sports Nutrition Market In Brazil to increase by USD 312.23 million between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market in Brazil size is expected to grow by USD 312.23 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of health and fitness is notably driving the sports nutrition market in Brazil. However, factors such as quality and safety concerns related to sports nutrition products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (post-workout, pre-workout, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD, and protein bar). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Brazil 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the post-workout segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased awareness regarding the benefits of sports nutrition in overcoming issues caused during the workout, such as dehydration is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the main objective of post-workout sports nutrition is to support the body's recovery by supplying essential nutrients to replenish those that have been lost during vigorous physical activity. Furthermore, carbohydrates are also added in post-workout nutrition supplement products as they help in the body's ability to replace energy used during the workout. Therefore, the increasing number of people participating in sports and other physical activities in Brazil due to rising awareness of the importance of physical health fuels the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The sports nutrition market in Brazil is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, BRG SUPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia plc, Max Muscle Nutrition, MAX TITANIUM, MusclePharm, NCS Suplementos, and PepsiCo Inc.

Sports Nutrition Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 312.23 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.09 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, BRG SUPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia plc, Max Muscle Nutrition, MAX TITANIUM, MusclePharm, NCS Suplementos, and PepsiCo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

