Sports Nutrition Market In Europe - 2022-2026, Rising Inclination Toward Fitness Owing To Increasing Awareness Of Lifestyle-related Conditions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market In Europe by Application (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar) and Geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the sports nutrition market in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.01 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The increasing propensity for fitness as a result of growing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition is one of the major reasons propelling growth in the sports nutrition market in Europe. They are being encouraged to embrace different exercise regimens as a result, and the majority of customers have begun actively partaking in fitness and sporting events. It is now necessary to use energy boosters to improve performance in order to get the desired effects from workout routines.

The growing use of sports nutrition products by athletes, both amateur and professional, is also caused by similar circumstances. Consequently, the market is expanding as a result of the growing engagement in sports and fitness programs. Although factors such as the significant threat from counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The UK will account for 40% of market growth. The market in this nation will grow more quickly than the markets in Italy, France, and the rest of Europe. Over the projected period, the expansion of the sports nutrition market in Europe and the UK will be aided by an increase in the number of individuals joining fitness centers and a rise in the demand for protein-based goods like sports nutrition products.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

    • Abbott Laboratories
    • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
    • Glanbia Plc
    • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
    • Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
    • Lonza Group Ltd.
    • NUTREND DS AS
    • PepsiCo Inc.
    • TRIPOINT GmbH
    • Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings
offerings, Read Sample Report. 

Sports Nutrition Market Scope in Europe

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 2.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.35

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 40%

Key consumer countries

UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND D.S., as, Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key finding 3

                                Exhibit 04:  Key finding 5

                                Exhibit 05:  Key finding 6

                                Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3 Primary processing

                                2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

                                2.2.5 Outbound logistics

                                2.2.6 End-customers

                                2.2.7 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.8 Services

                                2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 11:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 16:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-protein sports nutrition
  • Protein powder
  • Protein RTD
  • Protein bar

                                Exhibit 21:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Application             

                                Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Application

                5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                

                                Exhibit 23:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 24:  Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 25:  Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 26:  Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 27:  Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 28:  Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 29:  Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 30:  Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 31:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                         

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                6.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 32:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1 Geographic segmentation

                                The regions covered in the report are:

  • UK
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • Rest of Europe

                                Exhibit 33:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

                7.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 34:  Geographic comparison

                7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 35:   UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 36:  UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                                Exhibit 37:   Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 38:  Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                                Exhibit 39:   Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 40:  Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 41:   France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 42:  France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 43:   Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 44:  Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                7.8 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions

                                8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population

                                8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities 

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products

                                8.2.2 Risk of product contamination

                                8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union

                                Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products

                                8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean labels in sports nutrition products

                                8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Landscape disruption        

                                Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 49:  Industry risks

                9.3 Competitive landscape     

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 50:  Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Abbott Laboratories        

                                Exhibit 52:  Abbott Laboratories - Overview

                                Exhibit 53:  Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

                                Exhibit 54:  Abbott Laboratories - Key news

                                Exhibit 55:  Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 56:  Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

                10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.           

                                Exhibit 57:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 58:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 59:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc - Key news

                                Exhibit 60:  Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings

                10.5 Glanbia Plc          

                                Exhibit 61:  Glanbia Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 62:  Glanbia Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 63:  Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 64:  Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

                10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc         

                                Exhibit 65:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 67:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 68:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 69:  GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

                10.7 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

                                Exhibit 70:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 71:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 72:  Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings

                10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.              

                                Exhibit 73:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 74:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 75:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news

                                Exhibit 76:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 77:  Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.9 NUTREND DS AS

                                Exhibit 78:  NUTREND DS AS - Overview

                                Exhibit 79:  NUTREND DS AS - Product and service

                                Exhibit 80:  NUTREND DS AS - Key offerings

                10.10 PepsiCo Inc.     

                                Exhibit 81:  PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 82:  PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 83:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key news

                                Exhibit 84:  PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 85:  PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

                10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH             

                                Exhibit 86:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview

                                Exhibit 87:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service

                                Exhibit 88:  TRIPOINT GmbH. - Key news

                                Exhibit 89:  TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings

                10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc. 

                                Exhibit 90:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 91:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 92:  Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 93:  Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 94:  Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 95:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 96:  Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 97:  List of abbreviations

