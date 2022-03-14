Sports Nutrition Market in Europe - 40% of Growth to Originate from the UK| Non-Protein Sports Nutrition Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 14, 2022, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.01% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from the UK during the forecast period. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The increasing number of people enrolling in fitness centers and the growing demand for protein-based products such as sports nutrition products will facilitate the sports nutrition market growth in Europe in the UK over the forecast period
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the sports nutrition market in Europe by Application (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar) and Geography (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe).
The sports nutrition market share growth in Europe by the non-protein sports nutrition segment will be significant for revenue generation. Carbohydrate-based gels and bars are offered in various flavors such as raspberry and lime, with other ingredients such as caffeine. The increasing adoption of carbohydrate gels and bars is driving revenue growth in the non-protein sports nutrition segment.
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe: Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions to drive growth
The key factor driving growth in the sports nutrition market in Europe is the rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition. This is encouraging them to adopt various fitness regimes, and most consumers have started actively participating in fitness and sports activities. The involvement in fitness regimens has created the need for energy boosters to enhance performance to achieve the desired results. Similar factors are also responsible for the increasing consumption of sports nutrition products among sportspersons, both amateur and professional. The sales of sports nutrition products through gyms and fitness centers in the region have increased significantly in the past few years. Hence, the increased participation in fitness programs and sports are contributing to the market's growth.
Sports Nutrition Market in Europe: Advances in sports nutrition products to be a major trend
The advances in sports nutrition products are major trends supporting the sports nutrition market share growth in Europe. The sports nutrition market in Europe is competitive. To have a competitive edge, vendors are diverting significant shares of their revenue into product R&D and innovation. Such initiatives have resulted in the increasing launch of products with customized, advanced, and improved health and nutritional offerings. The fortification of nutritional substances such as vitamin D, probiotics, and glycerol in sports nutrition products is an upcoming trend, which is expected to bring promising results in sports nutrition products for athletes. Vendors are constantly focusing on adding a new range of flavors in their product offerings to overcome the bland taste of proteins and attract consumers based on the choices of flavors. The availability of advanced sports nutrition products with improved flavors and benefits is expected to drive sales growth.
|
Sports Nutrition Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.35
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND DS AS, PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis : Packaged Foods and Meats
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Non-protein sports nutrition
- Protein powder
- Protein RTD
- Protein bar
Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application
5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 32: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
Exhibit 33: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 34: Geographic comparison
7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 43: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions
8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population
8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products
8.2.2 Risk of product contamination
8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union
Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products
8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean labels in sports nutrition products
8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 49: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 52: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 53: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 54: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
Exhibit 55: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Exhibit 57: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: Ajinomoto Co. Inc - Key news
Exhibit 60: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Glanbia Plc
Exhibit 61: Glanbia Plc - Overview
Exhibit 62: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Exhibit 65: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
Exhibit 66: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 67: GlaxoSmithKline Plc. - Key news
Exhibit 68: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
10.7 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
Exhibit 70: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.
Exhibit 73: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 NUTREND DS AS
Exhibit 78: NUTREND DS AS - Overview
Exhibit 79: NUTREND DS AS - Product and service
Exhibit 80: NUTREND DS AS - Key offerings
10.10 PepsiCo Inc.
Exhibit 81: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 82: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 83: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 84: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH
Exhibit 86: TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 87: TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 88: TRIPOINT GmbH. - Key news
Exhibit 89: TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings
10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
Exhibit 90: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 91: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 92: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 96: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
