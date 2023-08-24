Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026 | Rising Inclination Toward Fitness Owing to Increasing Awareness of Lifestyle-related Conditions to Boost market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026
The sports nutrition market in Europe is undergoing a transformation driven by distinct product segments. The market's segmentation by product categories, including non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD (ready-to-drink), and protein bar, reflects the evolving preferences of consumers seeking tailored nutritional solutions. Each segment caters to different consumer needs, whether it's the energy-boosting carbohydrate-based gels and bars of non-protein sports nutrition or the protein-centric offerings of powder, RTD, and bars targeting muscle recovery and growth.

Rising inclination toward fitness, owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, significant threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Application 
    • Non-protein Sports Nutrition
    • Protein Powder
    • Protein RTD
    • Protein Bar
  • Geography 
    • UK
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Rest Of Europe

The Sports Nutrition Market's growth is increasing across key regions such as the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The UK is the leading region due to the increasing enrollment in fitness centers and the demand for protein-based products. Each region's unique preferences and fitness trend shape the market dynamics, with companies strategically aligning their product portfolios to cater to these diverse markets. This segmentation strategy emphasizes how flexible and responsive the market is to the diverse needs of health-conscious customers throughout Europe.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sports nutrition market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market in Europe

