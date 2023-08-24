Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026 | Rising Inclination Toward Fitness Owing to Increasing Awareness of Lifestyle-related Conditions to Boost market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026

The sports nutrition market in Europe is undergoing a transformation driven by distinct product segments. The market's segmentation by product categories, including non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD (ready-to-drink), and protein bar, reflects the evolving preferences of consumers seeking tailored nutritional solutions. Each segment caters to different consumer needs, whether it's the energy-boosting carbohydrate-based gels and bars of non-protein sports nutrition or the protein-centric offerings of powder, RTD, and bars targeting muscle recovery and growth.

Rising inclination toward fitness, owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, significant threat from counterfeit products might hamper market growth.

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Application

Non-protein Sports Nutrition



Protein Powder



Protein RTD



Protein Bar

Geography

UK



Germany



Italy



France



Rest Of Europe

The Sports Nutrition Market's growth is increasing across key regions such as the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe. The UK is the leading region due to the increasing enrollment in fitness centers and the demand for protein-based products. Each region's unique preferences and fitness trend shape the market dynamics, with companies strategically aligning their product portfolios to cater to these diverse markets. This segmentation strategy emphasizes how flexible and responsive the market is to the diverse needs of health-conscious customers throughout Europe.

For more information on market drivers and trends impacting the future of the market, download a free sample report now! .

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the sports nutrition market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market in Europe

Related Reports:

Europe-Nutrition supplements Market: The Europe nutrition supplements market size is projected to increase by USD 20.93 billion and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. This Europe nutrition supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), and type (vitamins, botanicals, proteins and amino acids, minerals, and others).

Personalized Nutrition Market: The personalized nutrition market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,474.31 million. This personalized nutrition market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (active measurement and standard measurement), end-user (direct-to-consumer, wellness and fitness centers, hospital and clinics, and institutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio