Sports Nutrition Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.01 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The sports nutrition market in Europe is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low-price strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

NUTREND D.S., as

Optimum Nutrition Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

TRIPOINT GmbH

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

The UK will provide maximum growth opportunities in the sports nutrition market in Europe during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth. The increasing number of people enrolling in fitness centers and the growing demand for protein-based products such as sports nutrition products will drive the sports nutrition market growth in the UK during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The sports nutrition market share growth in Europe by the non-protein sports nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period. Carbohydrate-based gels and bars are offered in various flavors such as raspberry and lime, with other ingredients such as caffeine. The rising adoption of carbohydrate gels and bars is driving revenue growth in the non-protein sports nutrition segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of the lifestyle-related condition is one of the key factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe. This has created the need for energy boosters to enhance performance. The sales of sports nutrition products through gyms and fitness centers in the region have increased significantly in the past few years.

The significant threat from counterfeit products will challenge the sports nutrition market in Europe during the forecast period. The availability of low-quality and substandard products hampers the brand image of established products. Counterfeit products increase the health risks among consumers and expose athletes to the risk of doping. Such incidents adversely impact the image of vendors and expose them to the risk of legal subjugations. Moreover, the lack of surveillance in local supply chains is resulting in the tampering and repackaging of products in supply chains. Vendors are incurring additional costs in curtailing such grey market activities.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports nutrition market growth in Europe during the next five Years

during the next five Years Estimation of the sports nutrition market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports nutrition market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports nutrition market vendors in Europe

Sports Nutrition Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution UK at 40% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Glanbia Plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NUTREND D.S., as, Optimum Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., TRIPOINT GmbH, and Ultimate Nutrition Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-protein sports nutrition

Protein powder

Protein RTD

Protein bar

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Protein RTD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Protein RTD - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions

8.1.2 Growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population

8.1.3 Increasing number of promotional activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Significant threat from counterfeit products

8.2.2 Risk of product contamination

8.2.3 Stringent regulations and guidelines by the European Union

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advances in sports nutrition products

8.3.2 Growing consumer preference for clean label in sports nutrition products

8.3.3 Increase in number of fitness centers and sports clubs

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key news

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 51: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 54: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 56: Glanbia Plc - Overview

Exhibit 57: Glanbia Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Glanbia Plc - Key news

Exhibit 59: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Exhibit 61: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 67: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 NUTREND D.S., as

Exhibit 69: NUTREND D.S., as - Overview

Exhibit 70: NUTREND D.S., as - Product and service

Exhibit 71: NUTREND D.S., as - Key offerings

10.9 Optimum Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 72: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: Optimum Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 75: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 TRIPOINT GmbH

Exhibit 80: TRIPOINT GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 81: TRIPOINT GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 82: TRIPOINT GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Exhibit 83: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Ultimate Nutrition Inc. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

