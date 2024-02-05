Sports Nutrition Market In Europe to grow by USD 3.67 billion from 2022 to 2027; Rising inclination toward fitness boosts the market growth-Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market in Europe is set to grow by USD 3.67 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions. Increased awareness of lifestyle-related disorders, particularly obesity, has prompted European consumers to prioritize fitness activities. Consequently, there is a rising trend in the adoption of diverse fitness routines, with many individuals actively engaging in sports and fitness activities.

The report on the sports nutrition market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The increase in the number of fitness centers and sports clubs is a primary trend in the market.

The risk of product contamination is a major challenge hindering the market growth.

The sports nutrition market in Europe analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the advances in sports nutrition products, growing consumer preference for clean labels in sports nutrition products, and increase in the number of fitness centers and sports clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The growth of the global retail market will fuel the offline segment which, in turn, will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a crucial role in boosting the growth of the offline segment as key distribution channels.

Personalized shopping assistance will fuel the online segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly favoring e-commerce platforms for purchasing sports nutrition products, providing them access to both regional and global brands. This platform not only caters to diverse brands but also offers multicultural sports nutrition options, enhancing the availability of cross-regional flavors in the sports nutrition market.

Sports Nutrition Benefits

Sports nutrition plays a crucial role in enhancing health and physical fitness, providing individuals with the necessary nutrients to optimize their performance and recovery. It encompasses dietary supplements, tailored nutrition plans, and proper hydration to support various aspects of sport and exercise. Sports nutrition contributes to overall health, aiding in disease prevention, weight management, and musculoskeletal health. It addresses the determinants of health, emphasizing self-care through nutrition, exercise, and health promotion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

