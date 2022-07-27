Sports Nutrition Market Size in South America to Grow by USD 1.33 Billion from 2021 to 2026, Increasing Awareness of the Advantages of Protein-based Sports Nutrition Products to be Key Trend of the Market

Jul 27, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Nutrition Market Value in South America is set to grow by USD 1.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2022 for the market is estimated at 7.82%.
The sports nutrition market in South America report offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. among others. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers nutrition products such as sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements.
- BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA - The company offers nutrition supplements such as whey protein, glutamine and creatine under the brand of Integralmedcia.
- Glanbia Plc - The company offers nutrition products under the brand Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and more.
- The sports nutrition market in South America is segmented by Product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein ready to drink (RTD), and protein bar) and Distribution channel (offline and online).
- The market share growth in the non-protein sports nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- The significant increase in the demand for non-protein calories to strike a balance between energy and protein in the form of the non-protein calorie-to-nitrogen ratio will drive the segment growth in the coming years. They may also be required for those with protein metabolism disorders including homocystinuria and phenylketonuria.
- This is supported by the increasing number of health clubs and gyms and rising memberships in them. Thus, the demand for sports supplements has also grown with the growing number of fitness centers and gyms across the world, which serve as key distribution channels for these goods.
- Consumers are increasingly focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle that helps them retain their physical fitness while lowering their risk of developing lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases.
- Growing healthcare costs and rising urbanization are also expected to support the market growth in the forecast period.
- The demand for low-calorie sports snacks and beverages that are made using natural ingredients like stevia and other sugar substitutes is also increasing. In the sports nutrition category, protein/energy bars have grown at the quickest rate.
- Furthermore, the South American sports nutrition market is fueled by a slew of new sports nutrition products hitting the market.
- For instance, Integralmédica, one of Brazil's leading firms in the sports nutrition category, has been expanding owing to the success of the launch of its many brands that target certain niche customers within the category. Such factors are projected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.
Sports Nutrition Market in South America Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.50%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.82
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
