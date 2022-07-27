Sports Nutrition Market Size in South America to Grow by USD 1.33 Billion from 2021 to 2026, Increasing Awareness of the Advantages of Protein-based Sports Nutrition Products to be Key Trend of the Market

Sports Nutrition Market in South America : Vendor Landscape

The sports nutrition market in South America report offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. among others. The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers nutrition products such as sports nutrition bars, shakes and supplements.

BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA - The company offers nutrition supplements such as whey protein, glutamine and creatine under the brand of Integralmedcia.

Glanbia Plc - The company offers nutrition products under the brand Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and more.

For detailed information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Sports Nutrition Market in South America : Segmentation Analysis

The sports nutrition market in South America is segmented by Product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein ready to drink (RTD), and protein bar) and Distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth in the non-protein sports nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The significant increase in the demand for non-protein calories to strike a balance between energy and protein in the form of the non-protein calorie-to-nitrogen ratio will drive the segment growth in the coming years. They may also be required for those with protein metabolism disorders including homocystinuria and phenylketonuria.

REQUEST SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Sports Nutrition Market in South America : Increasing Healthy Lifestyle Changes to Boost the Growth

This is supported by the increasing number of health clubs and gyms and rising memberships in them. Thus, the demand for sports supplements has also grown with the growing number of fitness centers and gyms across the world, which serve as key distribution channels for these goods.

Consumers are increasingly focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle that helps them retain their physical fitness while lowering their risk of developing lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases.

Growing healthcare costs and rising urbanization are also expected to support the market growth in the forecast period.

Sports Nutrition Market in South America : Increasing Awareness of the Advantages of Protein-based Sports Nutrition Products will be a Key Trend of the Market

The demand for low-calorie sports snacks and beverages that are made using natural ingredients like stevia and other sugar substitutes is also increasing. In the sports nutrition category, protein/energy bars have grown at the quickest rate.

Furthermore, the South American sports nutrition market is fueled by a slew of new sports nutrition products hitting the market.

For instance, Integralmédica, one of Brazil's leading firms in the sports nutrition category, has been expanding owing to the success of the launch of its many brands that target certain niche customers within the category. Such factors are projected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. VIEW SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

Related Reports Include:

Sports Nutrition Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.01% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The sports nutrition market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low-price strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Sports Nutrition Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 8.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. 51% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for sports nutrition in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. FIND MORE RESEARCH INSIGHTS HERE

Sports Nutrition Market in South America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.50% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.82 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AJE, Amway Corp., BRG SUPPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nutribrands, PepsiCo Inc., and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: South America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-protein sports nutrition

Protein powder

Protein ready to drink (RTD)

Protein bar

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Non-protein sports nutrition - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Non-protein sports nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Protein powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Protein powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Protein ready to drink (RTD) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Protein bar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Protein bar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

Exhibit 32: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 33: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing healthy lifestyle changes

8.1.2 Rise in the number of people who engage in recreational activities

8.1.3 Rise in the number of athletes and bodybuilders

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Product recalls

8.2.2 Lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries

8.2.3 Irregular product penetration

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing awareness of the advantages of protein-based sports nutrition products

8.3.2 Growing urbanization in South American countries

8.3.3 Increase in disposable income

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 AJE

Exhibit 50: AJE - Overview

Exhibit 51: AJE - Product and service

Exhibit 52: AJE - Key offerings

10.5 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 53: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Amway Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Glanbia Plc

Exhibit 60: Glanbia Plc - Overview

Exhibit 61: Glanbia Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

10.7 GNC Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 64: GNC Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: GNC Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: GNC Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: GNC Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Nutribrands

Exhibit 71: Nutribrands - Overview

Exhibit 72: Nutribrands - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Nutribrands - Key offerings

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 76: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 78: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview

Exhibit 79: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio