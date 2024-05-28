Sports Nutrition Market size is set to grow by USD 14.29 billion from 2024-2028, Rise of personalized nutrition and data-driven approaches to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports nutrition market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.79% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Non-protein sports nutrition, Protein powder, Protein RTD, and Protein bar), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, FitLife Brands, Inc., Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Unilever PLC, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sports nutrition market is responding to consumer preferences for plant-based diets and sustainability. Plant-derived protein sources, such as pea protein and hemp protein, are gaining popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Brands like Vega are launching plant-based protein powders, bars, and shakes to meet this demand.

Additionally, companies are incorporating plant-derived ingredients like beetroot, turmeric, and spirulina for added benefits. The global sports nutrition market is growing as more consumers adopt plant-based lifestyles for health, environmental, and ethical reasons. Plant-based options are becoming increasingly prevalent and contributing significantly to market growth.

The Sports Nutrition market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on protein-rich products, supplements, and functional foods. Drinks, bars, and powders are popular categories, providing athletes and fitness enthusiasts with essential nutrients for performance and recovery. Superfoods, such as gums and nuts, are trending, offering additional health benefits.

Energy and endurance are key concerns, with many consumers seeking products that deliver sustained energy and quick recovery. Probiotics and digestive aids are also gaining popularity, as athletes recognize the importance of gut health in overall performance. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing awareness of the role of nutrition in sports and fitness.

Market Challenges

The sports nutrition market faces challenges due to consumer concerns over additives, cheap quality ingredients, and the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Contamination from external sources, such as microbial growth and improper packaging, also poses risks.

To address these issues, manufacturers seek NSF certification to assure customers of product purity and freedom from harmful substances. The potential presence of banned substances, like dehydroepiandrosterone, can lead to legal issues and harm brand reputation. Therefore, ensuring product quality and obtaining appropriate certifications are crucial for market growth.

The Sports Nutrition market faces several challenges in supplying effective and high-quality products to consumers. Boosters, proteins, and functional foods are in high demand. However, ensuring the right balance of nutrients, digestibility, and affordability is a significant challenge.

Sustainability and ethical sourcing are also crucial factors, especially for plant-based and vegan alternatives. Ensuring the right timing and dosage of nutrients is essential for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

The market must cater to various dietary needs, including gluten-free, lactose-intolerant, and low-carb options. Adapting to consumer preferences and trends, such as clean labeling and natural ingredients, is another challenge.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Non-protein sports nutrition

1.2 Protein powder

1.3 Protein RTD

1.4 Protein bar Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-protein sports nutrition- The non-protein sports nutrition market is experiencing steady growth due to the popularity of convenient products, increasing demand from mainstream consumers, and the preference for clean-label items. This segment includes amino acids, carbohydrates, Beta-alanine, creatine, L-carnitine, and nitric oxide boosters, available in various forms like powder, bars, RTD, gels, and tablets. Major consumers are the UK, Japan, Australia, and Sweden.

Non-protein products cater to diverse needs, such as pre-workout energy boosts, post-workout recovery aids, and joint health supplements. Vendors like Nestle SA and FitLife Brands Inc. innovate with new formats and flavors, expanding reach through online marketplaces and specialty stores. The trend toward personalized nutrition and functional ingredients further boosts growth.

Research Analysis

The Sports Nutrition Market encompasses a wide range of products designed to optimize athletic performance and aid in recovery. These include Sports Drinks, rich in electrolytes for Hydration, and Isotonic Drinks for quick absorption. Protein Supplements, such as Whey Protein, BCAA, Creatine, and Plant-Based Protein, are essential for Muscle Growth and Repair.

Energy Bars and Meal Replacement Powders provide necessary Carbohydrates for energy during workouts. Amino Acids, Antioxidants, and Herbal Supplements contribute to overall Health and Wellness. Performance Enhancers, like Nitric Oxide Boosters, help improve Endurance. Collagen Supplements support Joint Health. Fat Burners are used for Weight Management. The market caters to various dietary needs and preferences.

Market Research Overview

The Sports Nutrition Market encompasses a broad range of products specifically designed to enhance athletic performance and contribute to a healthy active lifestyle. These products include protein supplements, energy drinks, amino acids, creatine, and meal replacement shakes. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of health and fitness, as well as the growing popularity of sports and physical activities.

The global sports nutrition market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and region. Protein supplements dominate the market due to their widespread use in building and repairing muscles. Energy drinks and meal replacement shakes are also gaining popularity for their convenience and ability to provide quick energy and essential nutrients.

The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years due to the rising demand for performance-enhancing products and the increasing health consciousness among consumers.

