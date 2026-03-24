Sports Nutrition Market Size to Surpass USD 56.13 Billion by 2032, Reveals Maximize Market Research Analysis

PUNE, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sports Nutrition Market Size was valued at USD 31.30 Billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 56.13 Billion.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Soars with Personalized Protein, Plant-Based Solutions, and AI-Driven Innovation

Global Sports Nutrition Market

Global Sports Nutrition Market is rapidly transforming, fueled by soaring demand for personalized protein powders, plant-based nutrition, and functional sports foods. AI-driven dietary plans, clean-label formulations, and subscription-based models are reshaping consumer engagement, while premium brands leverage digital fitness platforms, influencer campaigns, and innovative hydration solutions. With emerging markets and evolving health-conscious trends, the sector presents unprecedented opportunities for performance-focused athletes and lifestyle-driven consumers worldwide.

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Personalized Protein Powders and Plant-Based Nutrition Drive Global Sports Nutrition Market Growth

Global Sports Nutrition Market is being propelled by soaring demand for personalized protein powders for athletes, plant-based protein powders, and low-sugar high-protein bars. Rising adoption of functional sports foods, AI-guided dietary plans, and direct-to-consumer subscription models is reshaping fitness nutrition. Growing health awareness and clean-label preferences are driving unprecedented opportunities for brands to capture performance-focused and lifestyle-conscious consumers worldwide.

High Costs and Regulatory Hurdles Challenge Growth of Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Market faces challenges from the high cost of premium plant-based protein powders, specialty amino acids, and bioactive recovery formulas. Strict regional regulations, complex labeling standards, and compliance hurdles limit global expansion. Market fragmentation and brand saturation intensify competition, making differentiation critical for emerging players in protein powders for athletes and functional sports foods.

Emerging Markets and Plant-Based Protein Powders Unlock Massive Growth in Sports Nutrition Market

Sports Nutrition Market presents immense opportunities as plant-based protein powders, low-sugar high-protein bars, and functional sports foods gain traction. Expansion in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil, coupled with AI-driven nutrition apps, DTC e-commerce, and influencer-backed campaigns, empowers brands to deliver personalized, clean-label solutions, capturing the growing demand from health-conscious millennials, Gen Z, and performance-focused athletes.

Plant-Based Proteins, Functional Foods, and AI-Driven Nutrition Shape Global Sports Nutrition Trends

Plant-Based and Vegan Sports Nutrition Surging: Rising consumer preference for vegan protein powders, organic sports bars, and natural recovery drinks is redefining the global sports nutrition landscape, driven by ethical, sustainable, and health-conscious choices.

Functional Sports Foods Enhancing Performance: Beyond traditional supplements, functional sports foods now support cognitive performance, gut health, and post-workout recovery, creating new opportunities for brands to target performance-focused athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

AI-Driven Personalized and Subscription Models: Direct-to-consumer subscription services and AI-guided nutrition plans are revolutionizing accessibility, enabling consumers to receive customized pre- and post-workout supplements, boosting engagement and loyalty.

Clean-Label, Transparent, and Hybrid Products: Consumers increasingly demand allergen-free, clean-label products and hybrid solutions like protein-infused beverages with electrolytes or adaptogens, highlighting transparency, innovation, and lifestyle integration as key differentiators.

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Powdered Sports Supplements and Plant-Based Proteins Lead Global Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation

Global Sports Nutrition Market is dominated by sports supplements in powder form, catering primarily to adult fitness enthusiasts and professional athletes. Online retail channels and gym & fitness centers drive accessibility for high-demand products like protein powders for athletes, plant-based protein powders, and low-sugar high-protein bars. Rising adoption of functional sports foods, clean-label formulations, and AI-guided nutrition plans is reshaping consumption patterns and fueling market growth worldwide.

By Product Type

Sports Supplement

Sports Drinks

Sports Food

Others

By Nutrition Formulations

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Others

By Consumer Group

Children

Adults

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

Super Market

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

By End User

Gym & Fitness Centers

Professional Sports Team

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

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North America Leads While Europe Surges: Plant-Based Proteins and Functional Foods Shape Global Sports Nutrition Market

North America dominates the global Sports Nutrition Market, driven by high adoption of protein powders for athletes, plant-based protein powders, and functional sports foods. Strong health awareness, premium product consumption, and advanced online retail and gym channels fuel growth. Early adoption of AI-guided nutrition plans, clean-label products, and subscription models positions the region as a global trendsetter in performance-focused and lifestyle-driven nutrition.

Europe ranks as the second-largest Sports Nutrition Market, driven by rising demand for plant-based protein powders, functional sports foods, and low-sugar high-protein bars. Strong health-conscious consumer behavior, preference for clean-label and allergen-free supplements, and robust e-commerce, subscription, and specialty store channels are reshaping nutrition habits. Digital fitness platforms and AI-guided plans further amplify adoption across adults and professional athletes.

2025–2026 Sports Nutrition Market Updates: Glanbia, PepsiCo, Abbott, and Coca-Cola Drive Innovation and Global Expansion

On August 1, 2025, Glanbia plc: Glanbia completed the acquisition of Sweetmix and later India's Scicore Nutra, expanding its global sports nutrition and performance ingredients portfolio across Latin America and Asia.

On January 16, 2026, PepsiCo Inc.: PepsiCo's Gatorade Sports Science Institute unveiled new lower‑sugar, performance‑driven hydration and functional sports drink innovations targeting athletes and active consumers.

On December 4, 2025, Abbott Laboratories: Abbott launched two Ensure Max Protein shakes with high protein and electrolytes aimed at supporting muscle health and performance in adults and older athletes.

On October 1, 2025, The Coca‑Cola Company: Under its BodyArmor Sports Nutrition arm, Coca‑Cola launched Powerade Power Water, a zero‑sugar, ultra‑electrolyte functional hydration drink set to debut nationwide in 2026.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape: Leaders Drive Plant-Based Proteins, Functional Foods, and AI Nutrition Innovation

Competitive Landscape of the Global Sports Nutrition Market is increasingly dynamic as leaders like Glanbia plc, PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and The Coca‑Cola Company advance functional sports foods, hydration solutions, and performance supplements. Brands such as Hormel Foods, Clif Bar, GNC, Herbalife, MusclePharm, and General Mills are pivoting to plant‑based protein powders, low‑sugar high‑protein bars, and AI‑guided nutrition offerings, intensifying innovation, differentiation, and consumer engagement worldwide.

Key Players / Competitors Profiles Covered in Brief in Global Sports Nutrition Market Report in Strategic Perspective:

North America Sports Nutrition Market Key Players:

1. Glanbia plc – Ireland

2. PepsiCo Inc. – USA

3. Abbott Laboratories – USA

4. The Coca-Cola Company – USA

5. Hormel Foods Corporation – USA

6. Clif Bar & Company – USA

7. GNC Holdings Inc. – USA

8. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. – USA

9. Muscle Pharm Corporation – USA

10. General Mills, Inc. – USA

11. NOW Foods – USA

Europe Sports Nutrition Market Key Players:

1. Nestlé S.A. – Switzerland

2. Kerry Group plc – Ireland

3. Lonza Group AG – Switzerland

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market Key Players:

1. By-Health Co., Ltd. – China

2. Blackmores Limited – Australia

3. Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. – Japan

4. MuscleBlaze (Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.) – India

Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition Market Key Players:

1. Future Nutrition – South Africa

2. Biogen SA – South Africa

3. Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN) – South Africa

South America Sports Nutrition Market Key Players:

1. Integralmedica Suplementos Nutricionais – Brazil

2. Probiótica Laboratórios Ltda. – Brazil

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FAQs:

1. What is the current size and growth forecast of the global Sports Nutrition Market?

Ans: Global Sports Nutrition Market was valued at USD 31.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, reaching nearly USD 56.13 Billion by 2032. Growth is fueled by rising demand for protein powders for athletes, plant-based protein powders, functional sports foods, and AI-guided nutrition plans across fitness-conscious consumers worldwide.

2. Which regions dominate the global Sports Nutrition Market and why?

Ans: North America leads due to high adoption of protein powders, plant-based proteins, functional sports foods, and clean-label supplements, supported by advanced online retail, gym channels, and AI-guided nutrition plans. Europe ranks second, driven by growing demand for low-sugar high-protein bars, plant-based protein powders, and functional beverages, along with strong consumer health awareness and e-commerce adoption.

3. Who are the key players shaping the Sports Nutrition Market, and what are their recent innovations?

Ans: Top companies include Glanbia plc, PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Hormel Foods, Clif Bar, GNC, Herbalife, MusclePharm, and General Mills. Recent developments feature strategic acquisitions, plant-based protein product launches, functional beverages, and AI-guided nutrition subscription models, intensifying innovation, differentiation, and engagement in global sports nutrition products and supplements.

Analyst Perspective:

Analysts observe that the global Sports Nutrition sector is witnessing dynamic growth, driven by plant-based proteins, functional sports foods, and AI-guided nutrition solutions. Competitive innovation, strategic acquisitions, and digital adoption across North America, Europe, and emerging markets are reshaping industry dynamics. Brands are focusing on product upgrades, influencer campaigns, and DTC strategies to capture future opportunities and enhance consumer engagement worldwide.

Related Reports:

B2B Sports Nutrition Market by Product (Sports Drinks, Protein Powders, Energy Bars, Supplements), Application (Endurance, Strength, Recovery, Energy, Weight Management, Cognitive Enhancement), Distribution Channel (Gyms, Fitness Studios, Sports Academies) and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

Nutrition Bars Market by Product (Protein, Energy, Meal Replacement, Snack Bars), Consumer Demographics (Adults, Athletes, Children), Function, Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

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Complete Nutrition Products Market by Product Type (Powder, RTD Shakes), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online), Key Players, and Region – Global Forecast to 2032

About Maximize Market Research – Sports Nutrition Sector

Maximize Market Research is a leading market research and business consulting firm serving clients globally in the Consumer Goods & Services – Sports Nutrition domain. Our insights and data-driven strategies empower brands to enhance product innovation, optimize distribution, and strengthen market positioning in protein powders, functional sports foods, and plant-based nutrition solutions.

With a diversified portfolio across the Sports Nutrition industry, we support companies in navigating competitive dynamics, digital adoption, and emerging consumer trends. By leveraging our expertise in AI-guided nutrition, clean-label supplements, and subscription-based models, Maximize Market Research helps clients capture growth opportunities, expand regional adoption, and maximize engagement with health-conscious and performance-focused consumers.

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MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

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