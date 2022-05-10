Sports Nutrition Market size worth $ 66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising consumer base of sports nutrition including sportspersons, bodybuilders, and non-sports persons who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle may augment the market growth of sports nutrition.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Sports Nutrition Market" By Type (Protein Powder, Sports Supplements, Sports Drinks), By End-Users (Athletes, Body-Builders, Lifestyle Users), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Fitness Centers, Drugs And Specialty Stores), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sports Nutrition Market size was valued at USD 36 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 66 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Sports Nutrition Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Sports Nutrition Market Overview

Each individual has different goals according to their sports type and fitness desire or recommended by coaches or experts of respective fields. The experts and coaches are highly aware of the sports supplements available in the market and suitable for an individual. The experts mostly recommend products based on nutritional content and ingredients used in sports supplements. Considering an increasing number of fitness clubs and gyms across the globe, along with growing health consciousness among consumers, manufacturers of sports supplements are focusing on improving their promotional strategies to attract a huge segment of customers.

The rising consumer base of sports nutrition including sportspersons, bodybuilders, and non-sports persons who aspire to lead a healthy lifestyle may augment the market growth of sports nutrition. Increasing lifestyle users that consumer sports nutrition produces for obtaining a daily nutritional requirement and not any other fitness activity or exercise may accelerate the market growth of sports nutrition over the forecast period. Negative image due to the adulterated products that are produced by using banned ingredients such as stimulants, anabolic steroids, and prohormones may restrict the adoption of sports nutrition which is hampering the market growth over the forecast period.

Limited adoption of sports nutrition due to the negative perception among the people may restrict the market growth of sports nutrition. An increase in product visibility due to the rising focus of manufacturers to promote their products at sports events may provide enormous growth opportunities. Sports events are the best and most beneficial platform for promoting and distributing sports nutrition and spreading awareness of various brands and products. Thus, the increasing focus of sports nutrition manufacturers to promote their products may augment market growth.

Key Developments

In March 2020 , The Coca-Cola Company acquired the remaining stake in Fairlife LLC from its joint venture partner, Select Milk Producers. However, Fairlife may continue to operate as a stand-alone business based in Chicago .

, The Coca-Cola Company acquired the remaining stake in Fairlife LLC from its joint venture partner, Select Milk Producers. However, Fairlife may continue to operate as a stand-alone business based in . In April 2019 , Hormel completed the USD 465 million sales of the CytoSport Protein Business to PepsiCo Inc. The sale to PepsiCo Inc. is expected to enable more growth for CytoSport and its flagship offering, thereby increasing the market share of PepsiCo Inc. in the Sports Nutrition Market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Nutrition, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia Plc., GNC Holdings, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sports Nutrition Market On the basis of Type, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Sports Nutrition Market, By Type

Protein Powder



Sports Supplements



Sports Drinks



Energy Bars



Others

Sports Nutrition Market, By End-Users

Athletes



Body-Builders



Lifestyle Users



Others

Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets



Fitness Centers



Drugs And Specialty Stores



Online Channels



Others

Sports Nutrition Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research