Sports Nutrition Market Size Worth $24.43 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 9.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 24.43 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR 9.7% over a forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by growing demand for these products among sportsperson and athletes, rising consumer awareness, and increasing number of gyms and health & fitness centers across the globe that are involved in marketing of these nutritional products.

Increasing number of research activities in the field and new product launches are some of the major factors contributing to market growth. Presence of large market players is facilitating widespread product availability, which in turn is likely to stir up the demand for these products. For instance, in 2018, Amazon launched a private label sports supplement brand called OWN PWR for U.S. consumers. Glanbia Plc; Hormel Foods Corporation; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; and Abbott are the major competitors operating in this market.

Growing consumer base, rapid pace of urbanization, and increasing disposable income of households are among the key trends escalating the growth of the market. Furthermore, widening base of health conscious population, rising incidence of sedentary diseases, and favorable government initiatives towards health promotion are anticipated to foster the growth of the market over the coming years.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The sports supplements segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period owing to increasing health awareness among population and trend of self-diagnosis

In 2017, bricks and mortar accounted for the largest revenue share in terms of distribution channel. However, e-commerce is poised to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period

North America represented the leading revenue share in 2017 owing to a large number of gyms and health & fitness centers and favorable initiatives encouraging sports participation

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period

is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period The market is fairly competitive in nature with presence of key players including Glanbia Plc; Hormel Foods Corporation; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; Abbott and Cardiff Sports Nutrition LTD; Nature's Bounty; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; and Clif Bar & Company.

