Sports Nutrition Market to grow by USD 12.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is segmented by distribution channel, product, and geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports nutrition market is expected to grow by USD 12.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Expansion of distribution channels is notably driving the sports nutrition market. However, factors such as Concerns about the quality of ingredients may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (non-protein sports nutrition, protein powder, protein RTD, and protein bar), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Nutrition Market

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most popular channels for the distribution of products, such as sports nutrition, are supermarkets and hypermarkets. The increase in grocery stores and hypermarkets is due to the development of an organized retailing sector in mature and emerging economies. These establishments give customers a wide range of products to choose from, which makes it easier for them to find everything in one place.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is projected to contribute 41% to the global market's growth. The most contributing countries in the region are the US and Canada . Growth in the US market will mainly be driven by factors, e.g., increasing appetite for sports nutrition products, inclinations towards healthier eating and RTD foods, increased numbers of medical clubs as well as growing demand for meal replacement powders during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market's leading players focus on adding more products to their product range through acquisitions of local suppliers. The growing incidence of lifestyle diseases has driven consumers to become health-conscious and focus more on their eating habits over the last few years.

Company Insights

The sports nutrition market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Amp Human, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, California Sports Nutrition, Glanbia plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JW Nutritional LLC, Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutrivo LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quest Nutrition and Athletics, The Coca Cola Co., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Weider Global Nutrition LLC

