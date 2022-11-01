Sports Nutrition Market to Reach over $78 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent study published by P&S Intelligence, the value of the sports nutrition market was about $38 billion in 2021, and it will reach over $78 billion by 2030, at a growth rate of over 8%.

Sports Supplements Generating Highest Revenue

Sports supplements had the largest share, in excess of 52%, in the past. This is mainly because of the increasing usage of protein supplements, especially whey protein, for strengthening the muscles by sportspersons and gym-goers.

Additionally, the obtainability of numerous plant proteins, such as soy, pumpkin seeds, spirulina, rice, hemp, and peas, at retail platforms including Amazon and Walmart will support the increase in their sales.

Sports food will have the highest growth rate in the future, with energy and protein bars gaining popularity as on-the-go snacks. Likewise, the requirement for healthy snacking for managing weight is on the rise because of the growing occurrence of obesity.

Post-Workout Supplements Are Highly Demanded

Post-workout supplements are demanded the most, and thus, they held an over 34% share in the past. This is since these products repair injured muscles, improve muscle gain, aid energy recovery after strenuous physical activity, and maintain the mass of the muscles.

Sports Nutrition Products Are Majorly Used by Adults

Adults are the largest consumers of these products, credited to a large count of consumers in the age group of 18–64 years. Moreover, these consumers are actively involved in sports and fitness activities. Likewise, the increasing population of working women is escalating the demand for nutrition supplements.

Additionally, adults will be the fastest-growing consumers in the near future. This is because of the increasing spending on health supplements, growing awareness concerning wellbeing, and rising demand for sugar-free and vegan supplements.

Furthermore, the requirement for plant-based supplements is quickly increasing, and firms are addressing this trend by introducing compatible products.

Powdered Supplements Are High in Demand

Powdered supplements were demanded the most in the past because of the high-volume usage of protein powder. Furthermore, the usage of nutritional powders by fitness enthusiasts and athletes is increasing because of the innovations in powdered supplements, such as those used for making thick shakes.

North America has the largest revenue share, of over 35%. This is credited to the growing requirement for supplements on account of the increasing awareness of people concerning health and the existence of numerous players.

has the largest revenue share, of over 35%. This is credited to the growing requirement for supplements on account of the increasing awareness of people concerning health and the existence of numerous players. Europe will experience significant growth in the near future. This is because of the increase in sports participation and a growth in the count of initiatives taken by private and public organizations in regional countries to promote sound health.

Global Sports Nutrition Market Report Coverage

By Product Type

Sports Supplements

Sports Drinks

Sports Foods

Meal Replacement Products

Weight Loss Products

By Application

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Weight Loss

By Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

Gummies

By Consumer Group

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Activity

Heavy users

Light users

By Distribution Channel

Brick & Mortar

Specialty Stores



Small Retail Stores



Fitness Institutes



Grocery Stores



General Discount Stores



Discount Clothing Retailers

E-Commerce

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

