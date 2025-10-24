Sports Performance Hub announces landmark agreement with the City of Homestead: a $280 million private investment set to redefine sports, education and community in South Florida

Led by global sports legends and visionary entrepreneurs, SPH will bring jobs, innovation, and opportunity to Homestead — turning resilience into legacy.

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter begins in South Florida with the launch of the Sports Performance Hub (SPH) — a $280 million privately funded project that will transform more than 100 acres in Homestead into one of the world's most advanced centers for sports, education, and community development.

Located just 30 miles from Miami International Airport, SPH is being built in Homestead, a city known for its resilience and rebirth after Hurricane Andrew and is poised to become a new international hub for talent, training, and innovation.

Sports Performance Hub breaks ground in Homestead: a $280 million private investment set to redefine sports, education and community in South Florida (PRNewsfoto/Sports Performance Hub)

"In a world increasingly driven by technology, we believe that the values learned through sports — teamwork, discipline, resilience — are essential for the future," said Manu Ginobili, legendary NBA player, who continues to leave his mark by supporting athletes and fostering innovation within the sports and business worlds. "We hope to make SPH a window into the education of tomorrow."

SPH will include academies for soccer, basketball, tennis and football, a boarding school, residences, a 100-room hotel, a medical and mental health center, and a 10,000-seat stadium that will host Miami FC, which will train and play its home matches in the complex.

"Homestead represents the spirit of resilience that defines both sport and life," said Juan Sebastián Verón, one of SPH's founders. "Building this project here is symbolic — it's about rebuilding, dreaming big, and creating opportunity for the next generations" former professional soccer player and Director of Club Estudiantes de La Plata and President of this iconic Argentinian First Division team.

"Miami has everything it takes to become the new global epicenter of sports — talent, diversity, and energy. SPH brings all of that together with education and community, creating a model that can have an impact locally but also be an inspiration globally." — Riccardo Silva, Owner of Miami FC and Partner at Sports Performance Hub.



An engine for growth and community impact

The project — 100% funded by private investors — is expected to generate more than 4,300 jobs during construction and 600 permanent positions, while offering scholarship programs for local students and community initiatives.

For Emiliano Fernández Balagué, co-founder of fintech unicorns, "SPH is the collective construction of a legacy: a unique opportunity that will place Miami and South Florida on the global map as a hub for talent, innovation, sports and education".

"Miami is a city full of energy, culture, and passion. SPH will add a new dimension to that spirit — connecting sports, education, and community to create something truly meaningful for the place we call home."— Juan 'Pico' Mónaco, tennis player and partner at SPH.

This is more than infrastructure — it's a platform for human development," said Gastón Remy, serial entrepreneur in the fields of energy, technology, and social impact, and shareholder at SPH. Remy, who previously served as President and CEO of Dow Chemical for the Southern Cone of Latin America, brings to the project a long international corporate career and a deep commitment to creating spaces where young athletes can learn to compete, study, and grow as individuals.

Where sports, education and innovation meet

SPH was conceived by a dream team of sports legends and business leaders who decided to invest their experience, capital and reputation into building a legacy project for the region. The founding team includes Ginóbili, Verón, Pepe Sánchez, Darío Sala and Pico Mónaco, alongside entrepreneurs Gastón Remy, Emiliano Fernández Balagué and Riccardo Silva.

"From the very beginning, we wanted SPH to be much more than a sports complex. We envisioned a sustainable and inclusive model — a place where talent and opportunity come together."— Darío Sala, former professional football player and Co-Founder of Sports Performance Hub.

Key Facts

Investment: USD 280 million (100% private capital)

USD 280 million (100% private capital) Location: Homestead, Florida (+100 acres, 80-year lease)

Homestead, Florida (+100 acres, 80-year lease) Infrastructure: 10,000-seat stadium, hotel, boarding school, medical center

10,000-seat stadium, hotel, boarding school, medical center Sports Facilities: soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, volleyball, pickleball, padel

soccer, basketball, baseball, tennis, volleyball, pickleball, padel Jobs: 4,300 during construction / 600 permanent

4,300 during construction / 600 permanent Social Impact: 10% guaranteed scholarships, local programs, female inclusion

About Sports Performance Hub (SPH)

SPH is a global ecosystem that brings together elite sports training, academic education and holistic health — all in one place. It aims to position South Florida as the new international hub for sports innovation, education, and community impact.

SOURCE Sports Performance Hub