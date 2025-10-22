Sports Research® Expands Wellness Access with Walmart Nationwide Launch of Sweet Sweat® Gel and Walmart-Exclusive Waist Trimmer

This milestone marks a defining moment in Sports Research's evolution—from a multi-category Amazon best-seller and specialty retail favorite to a trusted household wellness brand now reaching millions through Walmart's nationwide network.

Shoppers can now find top Sports Research® products like theSweet Sweat® Gel, Matte Pink and Black Waist Trimmers, and premium supplements that support energy, recovery, and daily performance, including Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate, Organic Collagen Peptides, Triple Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil, Plant-Based Vitamin D3-K2, Vitamin C Veggie Capsules and Evening Primrose Oil.*

"Seeing Sweet Sweat® on Walmart shelves nationwide is more than a milestone; it's proof that innovation, family values, and a passion for wellness can reach millions," said Mike Pedersen, COO of Sports Research®. "For consumers, it means easier access to trusted products. For our brand, it's about scaling a mission that started a generation ago."

From Idea to Global Movement. Sports Research® was founded over 45 years ago when Jeff Pedersen developed a topical workout and recovery enhancer, now known as Sweet Sweat®, to help members of his athletic club get more out of their workouts. What began in a California gym in the early 1980s has grown into a global wellness movement built on consistency, innovation, and community.

"When I created Sweet Sweat, my goal was simple: to help people see and feel progress and get more out of their workouts," said Jeff Pedersen, CEO of Sports Research® and creator of the Sweet Sweat® Gel."The gel enhances circulation and thermogenic activity, helping users accelerate, elevate, and extend the sweating process. We believe the key to exercise is persistence, the key to persistence is motivation, and the key to motivation is a sweet sweat. Nothing is more gratifying than turning effort into energy and knowing you've earned it."

Trusted by Athletes. Loved by Everyone. The Sweet Sweat® Gel is Informed Choice Certified , a globally recognized quality assurance program that independently tests for more than 285 banned substances and verifies manufacturing integrity. As the list of banned substances continues to grow, Informed Choice evolves its testing to reflect the ever-changing landscape of sports safety. This certification underscores Sports Research's commitment to safety, purity, and transparency, ensuring Sweet Sweat® is trusted by professional athletes and safe for everyday consumers.

"We've stayed true to our original mission while continuing to raise the bar on safety and quality," added Jeff Pedersen. "Earning the Informed Choice certification reinforces our promise of trust and performance, values that have guided us for more than four decades."

Decades of Growth: From Gyms to a Global Community. Over the years, Sweet Sweat® has grown far beyond the gym, becoming a cultural touchpoint through its dynamic social media presence. Powered by a passionate creator community, from elite athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts, Sports Research® has turned authentic stories of progress into a movement that inspires millions. Across platforms, Sweet Sweat® content fuels motivation, accountability, and connection, proving that wellness isn't just personal; it's shared.

Reaching Millions Through Walmart. With Walmart serving approximately 37 million customers per day and more than 255 million customers per week, this partnership significantly expands Sports Research's reach, bringing its trusted wellness products into more households nationwide.

"Walmart customers want innovative, high-quality wellness solutions at everyday prices," said Abid Shivji, VP of Business Development at Sports Research®. "By bringing our most trusted products, including the Sweet Sweat® Gel, our Walmart-exclusive Waist Trimmer, and our premium supplements, to Walmart shelves, we're making performance-driven wellness more accessible to everyone, year-round."

Generation Wellness: Playing The Sport of Life™ . The Walmart launch reflects Sports Research's broader mission to inspire Generation Wellness , a movement dedicated to helping people live The Sport of Life™ with energy, purpose, and balance.

With Sweet Sweat® at the heart of its fast-growing social community, Sports Research® engages millions through creator-led content , athlete partnerships , and real wellness stories that celebrate persistence and progress. From morning walks to high-intensity workouts, Sports Research® products help people turn effort into energy day after day, season after season.

As the holidays approach, Sports Research® offers timeless wellness essentials – thoughtful, functional gifts that inspire consistency and confidence for everyone playing The Sport of Life in their own way.

Available now at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com

Sweet Sweat ® Gel: Used by millions worldwide to sweat smarter, recover faster, and enhance workouts.

Used by millions worldwide to sweat smarter, recover faster, and enhance workouts. Sweet Sweat ® Waist Trimmer Available in Matte Pink and Matte Black: A sleek, Walmart-exclusive trimmer engineered for comfort, performance, and style. From postpartum moms to pro athletes, people use it to turn their midsection into a sweat-boosting sauna.

A sleek, Walmart-exclusive trimmer engineered for comfort, performance, and style. From postpartum moms to pro athletes, people use it to turn their midsection into a sweat-boosting sauna. Magtein ® Magnesium L-Threonate: Crosses the blood-brain barrier to deliver 5-in-1 support for memory, focus, cognition, mood and sleep.*

Crosses the blood-brain barrier to deliver 5-in-1 support for memory, focus, cognition, mood and sleep.* Organic Collagen Peptides: The World's First Organic Collagen Peptides ® contain 10g of collagen per serving to support hair, skin, nails, and joints.*

The World's First Organic Collagen Peptides contain 10g of collagen per serving to support hair, skin, nails, and joints.* Triple Strength Alaskan Omega-3 Fish Oil: Ultraconcentrated formula with 1,040mg of Omega-3 fatty acids from Wild Alaskan Pollock in just one softgel.

Ultraconcentrated formula with 1,040mg of Omega-3 fatty acids from Wild Alaskan Pollock in just one softgel. Evening Primrose Oil 1300mg with 10% GLA Liquid Softgels: Go-to for supporting women's health and healthy skin.*

Go-to for supporting women's health and healthy skin.* Plant-Based Vitamin D3+K2 Veggie Softgels: Certified vegan and non-gmo, supporting bone and immune health.*

Certified vegan and non-gmo, supporting bone and immune health.* Vitamin C Veggie Capsules: High-potency supporting immune health and antioxidant activity.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Sports Research®

Since 1980, Sports Research® has been a family-owned company driven by a legacy of health. Starting with the breakthrough of its flagship product, Sweet Sweat , Sports Research has expanded to offer a diverse range of wellness solutions for all generations. At the heart of Sports Research is a commitment to quality, sourcing only the finest ingredients and materials from around the world. Many of these ingredients are backed by rigorous scientific research, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficacy and innovation. Sports Research empowers individuals to live their best lives with products they can trust.

Discover the difference wisdom and quality make by exploring the full product lineup at SportsResearch.com .

Join the Sports Research Generation Movement On Social

Instagram: @SportsResearch | @SweetSweat

TikTok: @SportsResearch | @OfficialSweetSweat

Media Contact:

Shannon Lewallen

Director of Communications, Sports Research

[email protected]

SOURCE Sports Research

