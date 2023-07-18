Sports sponsorship market to grow at a CAGR of 18.55% from 2021 to 2026|Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports sponsorship market size is estimated to grow by USD 44.99 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.55% according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including adidas AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Groupe Artemis, Gulbahar Group, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LIXIL Corp, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Group, Red Bull GmbH, Renault sas, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sponsorship Market 2022-2026

Sports sponsorship market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including adidas AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Groupe Artemis, Gulbahar Group, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LIXIL Corp, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Group, Red Bull GmbH, Renault sas, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including adidas AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Groupe Artemis, Gulbahar Group, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LIXIL Corp, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Group, Red Bull GmbH, Renault sas, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Signage, Digital activation, Club and venue activation, and Others) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the sports sponsorship market, request a sample report

Major Drivers - The key factor driving growth in the sports sponsorship market is the increasing sports sponsorship spending. The global sports sponsorship market is witnessing steady growth in terms of sponsorship spending. The growth trend in sponsorship spending is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Sports sponsorship spending in emerging countries like India is also witnessing significant growth. For instance, sports sponsorship spending in India increased by around 16%-18% to more than $1 billion in 2019. The launch of several other domestic leagues like IPL, PKL, ISL, Hockey India League (HIL), and PBL has also attracted several companies to invest in sports sponsorship. Thus, sports sponsorship spending is expected to increase further with the success of these sporting leagues all over the world.

Significant Trends - Analytics gaining prominence is a major trend shaping the market. Over the years, the lack of efficient metrics to measure sports sponsorship ROI had been one of the major challenges faced by the sponsors. However, the advent of marketing analytics is expected to be one of the best solutions to encounter this problem. Marketing analytics helps the sponsor in collecting social media insights from customers before, during, and after a sports event. Thus, the sponsor will have a better understanding of what people are really saying about their financial brand. Marketing analytics also analyzes customer reach, which is the number of people exposed to the sponsor's marketing messages at a sponsorship activation.

Key challenges - The potential negative outcomes associated with sports sponsorship challenges the growth of the market. Similar to the numerous benefits associated with sports sponsorships, there are a few risks associated as well. Furthermore, other factors that might lead to the negative outcomes of sports sponsorship include poor presentation of the event and poor performance of the sponsored team/player. Also, exposure to liability risk resulting from alleged negligence at an event being sponsored by a company may emerge as a cause of concern for its /image. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The sports sponsorship market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this sports sponsorship market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports sponsorship market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sports sponsorship market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sports sponsorship market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports sponsorship market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The artificial intelligence market size in sports is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the artificial intelligence market in sports segmentation by type (football, cricket, tennis, basketball, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics is notably driving the artificial intelligence market growth in sports.

The sports turf market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,284.74 million. This sports turf market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (private sports facilities, schools/colleges and universities, and professional world class stadiums), product (PP sports turf, PE sports turf, and nylon sports turf), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for outdoor sports is notably driving market growth.

Sports sponsorship market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 44.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., AT and T Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Groupe Artemis, Gulbahar Group, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., LIXIL Corp, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc., PTT Public Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Group, Red Bull GmbH, Renault sas, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Signage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Signage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Digital activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Digital activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Digital activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital activation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital activation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Club and venue activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Club and venue activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Club and venue activation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Club and venue activation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Club and venue activation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 101: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 104: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 Etihad Airways PJSC

Exhibit 106: Etihad Airways PJSC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Etihad Airways PJSC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Etihad Airways PJSC - Key offerings

10.5 Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 112: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Nike Inc

Exhibit 117: Nike Inc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nike Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nike Inc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nike Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nike Inc - Segment focus

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 122: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Qatar Airways Group

Exhibit 127: Qatar Airways Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: Qatar Airways Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Qatar Airways Group - Key offerings

10.10 Red Bull GmbH

Exhibit 130: Red Bull GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 131: Red Bull GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Renault sas

Exhibit 133: Renault sas - Overview



Exhibit 134: Renault sas - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Renault sas - Key news



Exhibit 136: Renault sas - Key offerings

10.12 Rolex SA

Exhibit 137: Rolex SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Rolex SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Rolex SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio