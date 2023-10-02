Sports Sponsorship Market to grow by USD 22.64 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, The emergence of new sports leagues boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports sponsorship market by type (signage, digital activation, club and venue activation, and others), application (competition sponsorship and training sponsorship), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports sponsorship market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 22.64 billion. The emergence of new sports leagues drives the market growth during the forecast period. Numerous opportunities for sponsorships in various sports are opening up due to the growing number of new sporting events around the world. This mainly comprises the introduction of new tournaments as well as the expansion of existing tournaments to new venues. As a result, such initiatives are fuelling the sponsors to invest more in these events which is positively impacting the market. In addition, several sporting organizations across the world depend on sponsors to offer funds, products, and services, which ultimately support the profitability of all the parties involved. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sponsorship Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge -

Lack of efficient tools to measure actual returns on investment (ROI) is a major challenge hindering market growth.

The sports sponsorship market is segmented by type (signage, digital activation, club and venue activation, and others), application (competition sponsorship and training sponsorship), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the signage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment comprises revenues from naming rights claims (title sponsorship, kit sponsorship, and product sponsorship) and permanent stadium signs, fixed panels, rotating panels, and video screens. One of the main factors that is fuelling the growth of this segment is the growing number of new sports leagues and the success of existing leagues fuelling the advertising investment from sponsors. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Sports Sponsorship Market:

Adidas AG, Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Electronic Arts Inc., Etihad Airways PJSC, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., HX Entertainment Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., MACRON SPA, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., Red Bull GmbH, Renault SAS, Rolex SA, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Super Group SGHC Ltd., and The Coca Cola Co

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

SOURCE Technavio