Sports stars join APEX's athlete driven fund to invest across sports, media and entertainment

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX, an athlete-driven investment company, today announced the launch of its new €50 million Elite Performance Fund. This investment vehicle is poised to reshape the landscape of sports, media, and entertainment by channeling the expertise and vision of world-renowned athletes such as Formula 1 sensations Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner Raphaël Varane.

The fund's core philosophy revolves around fostering innovative solutions that redefine the boundaries of the sports, media, and entertainment industries. Investors gain privileged access to a diverse portfolio meticulously managed by APEX's team of experts known for their credibility and ability to find the right opportunities in the market.

Also joining the list of star investors are, among others, F1's Valtteri Bottas, international footballers Christian Eriksen and Daley Blind and surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

APEX CEO António Caçorino said, "This fund fuses the drive, dedication, and performance mindset of athletes with forward-looking investment strategies. Unlike typical investors, our roots, experience, and insights come directly from the sports world. Athletes aren't just our capital sources; they're our partners."

Lando Norris, McLaren Formula 1 driver: "As an athlete, I'm always focused on performing at my best, so it's going to be exciting to apply this perspective when I'm working alongside APEX to drive innovation in the sports, media and entertainment space."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1 driver: "Being deeply involved in sports has given me a unique perspective on its landscape. With APEX's guidance, I'm tapping into that insight to discover exciting investment opportunities. It's not just about capital for me; it's about strategically positioning myself as a genuine contributor in the sports investment world."

Raphaël Varane, Manchester United and France international: "I have been investing in startups for some time now. Gaining access to the right opportunities is paramount. By joining APEX, I will not only be able to access the right opportunities, on top of that I can share my investment experiences with other athletes and learn from theirs. A powerful and exciting combination."

Kanoa Igarashi, WSL Surfer, Olympic medalist: "By partnering with APEX, I can invest and collaborate with companies that have the potential to shape the future of sports. I believe that through my experiences as a professional athlete, I can add unique insights as an investor."

The Portuguese investment company has already invested in other elite sports ventures such as TMRW SPORTS' Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (https://tmrwsportsgroup.com/tmrw-sports-adds-all-star-investors).

SOURCE APEX