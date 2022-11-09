Sports Sun Care Market to reach US$ 2.9 Billion at a Healthy CAGR of 5.2% by 2031 end, Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Steadily increasing adoption of sports sun care products in outdoor sports activities steering revenue generation, driven by awareness of adverse effects of UV radiation

Rising consumer preference of broad-spectrum sunscreen products in sportspersons underpins incredible opportunity to manufacturers in sports sun care market, particularly in Europe and North America ; demand for organic sunscreens generate substantial revenues

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for water-resistant and reef-safe sunscreens is witnessing substantial uptick in sun care products market. An in-depth sunscreen industry analysis underscored the growing trend of broad-spectrum sunscreen products among consumers at large. Of note, natural and organic products will augment the sunscreen market size. The value of the global sports sun care market was estimated at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021.

TMR has made a detailed sunscreen industry analysis, and found that emphasis on aesthetic appeal of sportspersons and growing affluence have anchored growth opportunities for firms in the sports sun care market. They are increasingly discontinuing the use of non-organic sunscreens and an array of chemical sunscreen ingredients that have been found to have adverse effects on skin due to long-term use.

Key Findings of Sports Sun Care Market Study

Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen Products Gathering Traction among Consumers: Rising demand for broad-spectrum sunscreen products presents value-grab opportunity for market players to capitalize on. They offer protection against both UVB and UVA rays, and slated to witness uptick in demand. The preference has nudged companies to expand their product line. Demand for water-resistance and reef-safe products among swimmers has spurred revenue streams in the market.

The TMR study has made a detailed sunscreen market segmentation and found that firms are tapping into the vast demand for sun care sprays and lotions. Both have been observed to be potentially lucrative segments. In large part, this can be attributed to the vast uptake of products in users engaging in outdoor sports activities. Of note, the sprays segment accounted for a major market share in 2021. Popularity of Organic Sunscreens Underpin Lucrative Avenue: The study found that organic ingredients are gathering steam among professional sportspersons and athletes globally. To tap into the massive demand, manufacturers are offering sun care products in variety of forms including sticks, lip balms, and creams.

Key Market Drivers

Growing awareness of the harmful effects of prolonged UV exposure on aging and skin health among sportspersons is a major pivot for the expansion of demand in sports sun care market.

Consumers of different types are becoming aware of popularity of natural and organic sun care ingredients. The trend is likely to massively fuel the growth opportunities for market players.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a key share of the global market in 2021, estimated at 19.0%. The TMR study projects the regional market to hold the lead during the forecast period of 2022-2031. The growth is majorly propelled by rising consumer demand for sunscreen products in sports activities.

Europe and North America are lucrative region in the sports sun care market. Rise in demand for organic ingredients, in conjunction of commercialization of premium products are generating revenue growth to market players in the regions. Many personal care products manufacturers in the sports sun care market offering best sunscreen for sports in U.K. are promoting organic products.

Sports Sun Care Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study observed that several players are keen on expanding their product line by especially unveiling products that contain natural and organic ingredients. Some of the key market players are Coppertone, Solskyn Personal Care LLC, COOLA, VLCC Personal Care, Banana Boat, EltaMD, Inc., La Roche-Posay, SolRX Sunscreen, Neutrogena, and Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Segmentation

By Form Type

Creams



Gels



Lotions



Liquids



Sprays



Lip Balms



Wipes



Sticks



Others (Powders, Colored, etc.)

By SPF

SPF 6-14



SPF 15-29



SPF 30-50



SPF 50+

By Sports Type

Extreme Outdoor



Baseball



Swimming



Others (Cricket, Tennis, etc.)

By Price Category

High/Premium



Medium



Low

By Distribution Channel

Online



E-commerce Websites





Company Websites



Offline



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Specialty Stores





Drug Stores





Other Retail Stores

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

