Sports Sunglasses Market is to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Adidas AG, Asg International SRL and Bolle Brands France SAS, and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports sunglasses market is estimated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. The sports sunglasses market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports sunglasses market are Adidas AG, Asg International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, COCO LENI, Decathlon Group, EssilorLuxottica, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Titan Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sunglasses Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

adidas AG - The company offers a wide range of cutting-edge technology, design, and comfortable sports sunglasses such as SP0063.

Asg International SRL - The company offers sports sunglasses that are designed with cylindrical shield lenses to improve vision and performance

Bolle Brands France SAS - The company offers sports and snow sunglasses such as a photochromic collection

Company Offering:

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major players in Europe's sports sunglasses markets are the UK, France , Italy , Spain , Germany , and other Nordic countries. One of the major factors that has boosted market growth in this region is the increasing demand for sports sunglasses from consumers who are involved in a variety of winter sporting activities, including ice hockey and snowboarding. In addition, other factors driving the growth are the increasing demand for sports sunglasses as a multiuse accessory, which can be used in both sport and travel. The offshoot sunglasses series offered by Oakley (Luxottica) and the Turbine series of sports sunglasses offered by Suncloud Optics are some examples of multipurpose sports sunglasses available in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing popularity of sunglasses among the young and middle-aged population

Growing popularity of sunglasses among the young and middle-aged population Key Trend - Increasing participation in sports and healthy lifestyle trends

- Increasing participation in sports and healthy lifestyle trends Major Challenges - Rising availability of substitute products, such as conventional sunglasses and luxury eyewear

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into polarized and non-polarized. The market share growth by the polarized segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market share of segments

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

