Sports sunglasses market size to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2021 and 2026; adidas AG, AMO, among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports sunglasses market size is set to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.53%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Sunglasses Market 2022-2026

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of various specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets in different regions allows consumers to choose from a wide range of sports sunglasses, depending on their price, quality, and other aspects. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the significant increase in interest in sports such as football, badminton, and cricket; an increase in sports facilities in schools and colleges; and marketing initiatives by vendors will facilitate the sports sunglasses market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, most vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

adidas AG: The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for various sports activities such as mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and others.

The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for various sports activities such as mountaineering, hiking, trail running, and others. AMO: The company offers a wide range of AMO sunglasses under the Thunderstorm series, Typhoon series, Mask series, and others.

The company offers a wide range of AMO sunglasses under the Thunderstorm series, Typhoon series, Mask series, and others. Asg International SRL: The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for several sports activities, such as cycling eyewear, hiking, and others.

The company offers a wide range of sunglasses for several sports activities, such as cycling eyewear, hiking, and others. Bolle Brands France SAS: The company offers golf sunglasses Lightshifter Black Mate, Liftshifter XL Read Matte, BOLT 2.0 Red Matte, and others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the growing popularity of sunglasses among the youth and middle-aged population. People who participate in outdoor activities and sports prefer to wear sunglasses to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun. This is expected to increase the demand for sports sunglasses in various parts of the world. Such factors are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of sunglasses among the youth and middle-aged population. People who participate in outdoor activities and sports prefer to wear sunglasses to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun. This is expected to increase the demand for sports sunglasses in various parts of the world. Such factors are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. Trends - The increasing participation in sports and healthy lifestyle trends will fuel the global sports sunglasses market growth. The number of people joining the global workforce is increasing. The working population is increasingly participating in sports and fitness to keep themselves fit. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing participation in sports and healthy lifestyle trends will fuel the global sports sunglasses market growth. The number of people joining the global workforce is increasing. The working population is increasingly participating in sports and fitness to keep themselves fit. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Challenge - The rising availability of substitute products, such as conventional sunglasses and luxury eyewear, is a major challenge for the global sports sunglasses market growth. These substitute category products are cheaper than sports sunglasses and are available in abundance in the market, which results in lower switching costs for customers. In addition, market vendors face high competition from the unorganized sector, which offers sports sunglasses at a low price. These factors will negatively affect the profitability of established players, which will support the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Sports sunglasses market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports sunglasses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports sunglasses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports sunglasses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports sunglasses market vendors

Sports Sunglasses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.71 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, AMO, Asg International SRL, Bolle Brands France SAS, Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon Group, JULBO SA, Liberty Sport Inc., Luxottica Group Spa, Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM INC., Nike Inc., Ocean Eyewear, Pilla Inc., PUMA SE, Rudy Project SpA, Safilo Group Spa, Suncloud Optics, Under Armour Inc., and Yiwu Conchen Glasses Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 89: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 AMO

Exhibit 93: AMO - Overview



Exhibit 94: AMO - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AMO - Key offerings

10.5 Asg International SRL

Exhibit 96: Asg International SRL - Overview



Exhibit 97: Asg International SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Asg International SRL - Key offerings

10.6 Bolle Brands France SAS

Exhibit 99: Bolle Brands France SAS - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bolle Brands France SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bolle Brands France SAS - Key offerings

10.7 Decathlon Group

Exhibit 102: Decathlon Group - Overview



Exhibit 103: Decathlon Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Decathlon Group - Key offerings

10.8 JULBO SA

Exhibit 105: JULBO SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: JULBO SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: JULBO SA - Key offerings

10.9 Luxottica Group Spa

Exhibit 108: Luxottica Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 109: Luxottica Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Luxottica Group Spa - Key offerings

10.10 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 111: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 PUMA SE

Exhibit 116: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 117: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 118: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 120: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

