Sports Supplement Market to observe USD 1.91 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increased participation in sports and fitness activities

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports supplement market size is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC are some of the major market participants.

Although the increased participation in sports and fitness activities. People who are physically active have a better chance of being healthy in adulthood. Indulging in physical activities such as sports reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis later in life. Besides, the increasing interest in maintaining a good physical appearance among young consumers is leading to an increase in the number of people involved in activities such as bodybuilding. Many such factors are increasing the demand for sports supplements, protein powders, and energy bars, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

In addition, the increasing demand for natural products and the increased consumption among millennials will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global sports supplement market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market growth in the offline distribution channel will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing availability of sports supplements in retail stores. In addition, the collaboration between vendors and retail chains is expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

47% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increased awareness about the health benefits of proteins and the importance of an active lifestyle among consumers is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports supplement market report covers the following areas:

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports supplement market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports supplement market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Supplement Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports supplement market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports supplement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports supplement market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports supplement market vendors

Related Reports:

Sports Supplement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Ascendis Health Ltd, Associated British Foods Plc, BPI Sports, Clif Bar and Co., Glanbia Plc, GSK Plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Herbalife International of America Inc, Klean Athlete, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., MusclePharm Corp., Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Pro Action srl, Universal Nutrition, and Weider Global Nutrition LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

