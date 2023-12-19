Sports Technology Market Size to Grow USD 48290 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Technology Market is Segmented by Type ( Smart Stadium , Device, Esports , Sports Analytics ), by Application (Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/Rugby, Tennis, Cricket , Golf, Esports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.



The Global Sports Technology market is projected to reach USD 48290 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 26750 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Sports Technology Market

The exponential growth of the sports technology market is driven by a number of factors, such as the wearables and smart device industry's relentless evolution, the data analytics and artificial intelligence industry's transformative impact on performance analysis, the immersive technologies that enhance fan engagement, the growing emphasis on athlete safety and injury prevention through advanced monitoring systems, the integration of virtual training and simulation technologies, the globalization of sports that fosters cross-border collaborations, the e-sports and gamification trends' growing popularity, significant investment and funding in sports tech startups, and the regulatory environment and industry partnerships that acknowledge and promote the pivotal role of sports technology.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SPORTS TECHNOLOGY MARKET

Sports organizations now analyze and understand enormous volumes of data generated during training and tournaments in a completely new way thanks to data analytics and artificial intelligence. An in-depth study of opponent behavior, game strategy, and player performance is made possible by the inclusion of AI systems. The adoption of sports technology solutions is fueled by this data-driven strategy, which improves team performance and offers coaches, analysts, and sports experts insightful information.

Thanks to technological advancements, sports fans now connect with sports in immersive and dynamic ways. In stadiums and on digital platforms, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) technologies are being used to provide fans with a more personalized and engaging experience.

In order to protect athletes and avoid injuries, sports technology is essential. By recording movement patterns and biomechanics, biomechanical sensors, and advanced monitoring systems assist in identifying possible injury risks. Athletes are safeguarded and the duration of their careers is ensured by this emphasis on safety. Sports organizations are becoming more and more concerned with the welfare of their players, which is driving up demand for cutting-edge sports technology solutions. Sports training programs now use virtual training and simulation technology as core components. Now that realistic virtual simulations of game scenarios are available to athletes, strategic training and skill improvement are made possible. This incorporation of virtual components improves the training experience overall and provides a productive and economical substitute for conventional training techniques.

Cross-border cooperation and contests have risen as a result of sports globalization. Sports technology enables teams, coaches, and organizations all around the world to collaborate, share data, and communicate with ease. The rise of the sports technology sector globally is facilitated by this interconnection, which fosters international alliances, talent scouting, and the sharing of best practices. Sports technology now offers more prospects thanks to the growth of esports and gamification in the sports sector. The use of technology in fantasy sports, virtual sports, and competitive gaming has become increasingly common. The market for sports technology is expected to develop overall as a result of these trends' ongoing desire for cutting-edge solutions that improve gaming and performance analysis in the virtual sports environment.

Venture capitalists and big sports organizations have made considerable investments and funding in the sports technology sector. This financial infusion has propelled the growth of innovative sports technology companies, startups, and research projects. Investor funding has quickened the rate of innovation, propelling the market ahead and encouraging the introduction of game-changing ideas.

SPORTS TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of its robust sports culture, sophisticated technology infrastructure, and substantial expenditures in sports-related inventions, North America now has a dominant market share in the global sports technology industry. Particularly important is the US, which has a big market for analytics, wearables, and engaging fan experiences. The adoption of cutting-edge sports technology solutions is further fueled by the existence of major sports leagues and tech-savvy customers.

Key Players:

IBM

Ericsson

Cisco

Fujitsu Limited

SAP

Oracle

LG

Sharp

SAMSUNG

Apple

Fitbit

Sony

Panasonic

Tencent

Garmin

NEC

Garmin Limited

SAS

Xiaomi

Huawei

