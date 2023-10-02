Sports Technology Market to grow by USD 29.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is driven by the rising number of sports technology events - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Technology Market by End-user (Sports association, Clubs, and leagues), Technology (Artificial intelligence or machine learning, Internet of things, and Augmented reality or virtual reality), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the sports technology market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 29.95 billion. The rising number of sports technology events is notably driving the market growth. Sports technology events are not just limited to online audiences. They can also be held at physical locations such as sports-tech arenas, local sports-tech bars, homesteads, and other places. Hosting such events physically can expand the target audience, promote the concept of sports technology, and boost the morale of sports technology players. However, it requires a relatively high investment, which can limit the participation of teams or players from different parts of the world. However, organizations that conduct sports technology events at physical locations are popular, especially in China. Six cities in the country are making efforts to become key sports technology hubs by introducing policies and signing partnership deals to promote such events. These factors are expected to drive sports technology market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Technology Market

Market Challenge

System integration and interoperability issues are significant challenges hindering market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The sports technology market is segmented by end-user (Sports associations, Clubs, and leagues), technology (Artificial intelligence or machine learning, Internet of things, and Augmented reality or virtual reality), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the sports associations segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sports associations rely on sports technology solutions like Sports Plus to manage their operations efficiently. These solutions are used to share program information with member clubs and individuals, choose event venues, create registration forms, and monitor member activities. In addition, sports technology is utilized for analytics to rank players based on the data available. The technology is also used to promote events and keep audiences and member clubs updated with the latest news. As a result, the demand for sports technology is expected to increase among sports associations, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sports associations rely on sports technology solutions like Sports Plus to manage their operations efficiently. These solutions are used to share program information with member clubs and individuals, choose event venues, create registration forms, and monitor member activities. In addition, sports technology is utilized for analytics to rank players based on the data available. The technology is also used to promote events and keep audiences and member clubs updated with the latest news. As a result, the demand for sports technology is expected to increase among sports associations, leading to market growth during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period.

View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Sports Technology Market:

Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, Kinexon GmbH, Orreco, PlaySight Interactive Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tableau Software LLC, Active Network LLC, Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd, SPay Inc., Sportradar AG, and Upper Hand Inc.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Europe market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The sports analytics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,233.42 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (football, cricket, hockey, tennis, and others), solution (player analysis, team performance analysis, health assessment, fan engagement analysis, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for mobile applications in sports is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 60.3 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ball games, fitness/strength equipment, ball over net games, athletics training equipment, and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the sports equipment market growth is the rising health and fitness awareness among individuals.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio