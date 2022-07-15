Sports Tourism Market: Europe to Occupy 57% Market Share, Soccer Tourism Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Jul 15, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 890.9 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.37% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 57% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and Spain are the key markets for sports tourism in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large number of sports events that are organized in the region will facilitate the sports tourism market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Sports Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the sports tourism market is segmented by -
- Product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others),
- Type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism),
- Application (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and
- Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).
Revenue Generating Segment:
The sports tourism market share growth in the soccer tourism segment will be significant for revenue generation. The viewership for soccer is the highest among other sports globally. The increasing number of soccer tournaments would provide more avenues for soccer tourists to participate and spectate sports. This would augment the growth of the market segment.
Sports Tourism Market: Major Driver
- The global sports tourism market is experiencing growth due to the rise in the number of sporting events across the world.
- New tournaments in existing venues are being conducted to attract more spectators, and new venues are being established for the existing tournaments to expand the reach and popularity of sports. An increase in the number of sporting events will help in attracting more visitors to sporting destinations, leading to the growth of the sports tourism industry during the forecast period.
Sports Tourism Market: Major Trend
- The development of VR technology is another factor supporting the sports tourism market share growth.
- VR refers to the creation of interactive and simulated environments using computers and software. These environments allow users to participate in virtual activities through simulations.
- The simulations allow interactions with other participants. The participants can experience life-like scenarios on a virtual plane. The technology is in its nascent stages. However, the number of developments for imbibing VR technology in various activities is increasing. An increasing number of service providers are focusing on adopting VR technology to give an immersive viewing experience of sports tournaments to their customers. With enhanced customer experiences attainable through VR-based platforms, viewers could opt for watching sports events in their own regions. This could reduce the demand for tickets and the number of sports tourists traveling to spectate sporting events.
The holistic analysis of the drivers & trends will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This sports tourism market analysis report also provides detailed information on challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.
|
Sports Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.37%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 890.9 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.19
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Australia, India, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., Great Atlantic Sports Travel, International Sports Management Inc., MATCH Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd., and travelOsports
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Soccer tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Soccer tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Soccer tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cricket tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cricket tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Cricket tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Tennis tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Tennis tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Tennis tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Domestic sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Domestic sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Domestic sports tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 International sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: International sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: International sports tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Category
- 7.1 Market segments
- 7.2 Comparison by Category
- 7.3 Passive sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Passive sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Passive sports tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Active sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Active sports tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Active sports tourism - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Category
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Category
8 Customer landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 53: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- Exhibit 56: Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 58: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 59: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 BAC Sports Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: BAC Sports Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: BAC Sports Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: BAC Sports Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Great Atlantic Sports Travel
- Exhibit 67: Great Atlantic Sports Travel - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Great Atlantic Sports Travel - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Great Atlantic Sports Travel - Key offerings
- 12.6 International Sports Management Inc.
- Exhibit 70: International Sports Management Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: International Sports Management Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: International Sports Management Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 MATCH Hospitality AG
- Exhibit 73: MATCH Hospitality AG - Overview
- Exhibit 74: MATCH Hospitality AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: MATCH Hospitality AG - Key offerings
- 12.8 QuintEvents LLC
- Exhibit 76: QuintEvents LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 77: QuintEvents LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: QuintEvents LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Sports Tours International Ltd.
- Exhibit 79: Sports Tours International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Sports Tours International Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Sports Tours International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Sports Travel & Hospitality Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Sportsnet Corporation Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 travelOsports
- Exhibit 88: travelOsports - Overview
- Exhibit 89: travelOsports - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: travelOsports - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
