Sports Tourism Market size is set to grow by USD 701.6 Billion from 2025-2029, Increasing number of sporting events and AI impact to boost revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global sports tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 701.6 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Increasing number of sporting events is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of vr technology. However, cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Tourism Market 2025-2029

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sports tourism market is experiencing sustained growth, with key trends including motorsport, cricket, tennis, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, NASCAR, marathons, triathlons, and adventure races. Travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality chains, event management companies, and Olympics are major players in this industry. Partnership initiatives between these entities and sports industries offer unique event hosting opportunities, enhancing destination appeal and visitor experiences. Premier travel destinations are capitalizing on world-class sports events, attracting fans and travelers alike. Value projection from historical data shows significant visitor numbers, particularly during adrenaline-fueled, experiences such as safari tourism. However, challenges include seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure limitations, and financial challenges for event organizers. Strategic partnerships and sustainable practices, including eco-friendly initiatives and environmental awareness, are crucial for long-term profitability and overall sustainability. Top-tier athletes and host cities contribute to regional tourism revenues, driving economic growth. Despite pitfalls and challenges, the sports tourism market continues to be a captivating frontier for travel and outdoor activities.

The emergence of Virtual Reality (VR) technology poses potential challenges to the sports tourism industry. VR technology allows users to engage in simulated environments, offering interactive experiences through computer software. The technology's applications in sports are increasing, with offerings such as Facebook Spaces and VR-enabled stadium views. These simulations provide viewers with features like suite access, player statistics, and game rewind. Although in its early stages, the integration of VR technology in sports is growing rapidly, potentially impacting traditional sports tourism.

Market Challenges

The sports tourism market encompasses various segments like Motorsport, Cricket, Tennis, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, NASCAR, Marathons, Triathlons, Adventure races, and more. Travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality chains, event management companies, and Olympic games are key players. Partnership initiatives between these industries and sports events offer a strategic advantage, making destinations premier travel choices for fans and travelers. However, challenges include seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure limitations, and financial challenges for event organizers. Arenas, training centers, and recreational facilities need to cater to the increasing number of sports tourists, ensuring predictable conditions and sustainable practices. Eco-friendly initiatives and conservation efforts are essential to minimize carbon footprints and maintain overall sustainability. Historical data reveals sustained growth in sports tourism, with world-class sports events offering experiences. Basketball, Baseball, Hockey, Soccer, and other leisure travel activities contribute significantly to regional tourism revenues and economic growth. Despite these opportunities, infrastructure development and long-term sustainability remain crucial for profitability. Safari tourism and adventure races represent a captivating frontier, offering adrenaline-fueled experiences for visitors. Collaboration between tourism practices and top-tier athletes can further boost appeal, ensuring a successful and profitable partnership.

Sports tourism relies on the organization of sports events to draw in tourists from diverse regions. Hosting such events necessitates significant financial resources from investors. Investor support is crucial for managing, marketing, and funding sports leagues. The costs involved include marketing expenses, player and staff wages, and infrastructure development. Over the years, these expenses have escalated due to the quest for broader reach and larger fan bases. Franchise sales in sports leagues like IPL, PSL, and Big Bash League are a means to secure investor backing.

Segment Overview

This sports tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Domestic sports tourism

1.2 International sports tourism Product 2.1 Soccer tourism

2.2 Cricket tourism

2.3 Tennis tourism

2.4 Others Area 3.1 Passive sports tourism

3.2 Active sports tourism Geography 4.1 Europe

4.2 APAC

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Domestic sports tourism- Domestic sports tourism is a significant segment in the global sports tourism market, with a large number of tourists traveling within their countries to attend various sports events. This includes both participation and spectating, as well as expenditures on hospitality and merchandise related to the sports event. The popularity of domestic sports tourism is due to several factors, such as the ease of transportation within regions, the use of a uniform regional currency, and the familiar cultural and regional backgrounds. Many domestic sports leagues are held across the world, and governments and sports teams are facilitating fan travel between venues, as seen in Qatar with free shuttle buses, the Doha Metro, taxis, and cab services, and dedicated lanes for fans. The growth of domestic sports tourism is also driven by the strong growth in developing economies, offering economic opportunities and regional benefits. The global domestic sports tourism market is expected to experience a steady YoY growth rate during the forecast period due to the familiarity it provides with a country's tourism policies, government rules, and adventure sports risks.

Research Analysis

The sports tourism market is a dynamic and growing sector that brings together the excitement of sports and the allure of travel. Motorsport, cricket, tennis, and soccer are just a few of the popular sports that attract fans and travelers from around the world. Major events like the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League draw massive crowds, while Formula 1, NASCAR, marathons, and triathlons offer unique experiences for participants and spectators alike. The sports industries have recognized the potential of this market and have initiated strategic partnerships to host events in premier travel destinations. The destination appeal and visitor experiences are crucial for sustained growth in sports tourism. Leisure travelers and fans seek authentic and memorable experiences, making sports events an integral part of their travel plans. The Olympics, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer are other sports that contribute significantly to this thriving market.

Market Research Overview

The sports tourism market encompasses various segments, including Motorsport, Cricket, Tennis, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, NASCAR, Marathons, Triathlons, Adventure races, and more. Travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality chains, event management companies, and Olympics are key players in this industry. Partnership initiatives between these entities and sports industries have led to the hosting of world-class sports events, making destinations premier travel attractions. Sports tourists seek adrenaline-fueled, experiences, driving sustained growth in the market. However, challenges include seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure limitations, and financial challenges for event organizers. The market caters to fans and travelers alike, offering leisure travel and live entertainment. Historical data shows a significant increase in visitor numbers, with top-tier athletes and host cities generating regional tourism revenues and economic growth. Sustainable practices, eco-friendly initiatives, and environmental awareness are becoming increasingly important to ensure long-term profitability and overall sustainability. Despite these challenges, the sports tourism market continues to be a captivating frontier, with safari tourism and travel & outdoor activities adding to its allure. Event organizers must address infrastructure limitations and carbon footprints while maintaining visitor experiences and overall sustainability.

