Sports Tourism Market size is set to grow by USD 771.4 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of sporting events to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports tourism market size is estimated to grow by USD 771.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of sporting events is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of VR technology. However, cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Domestic sports tourism and International sports tourism), Product (Soccer tourism, Cricket tourism, Tennis tourism, and Others), Area (Passive sports tourism and Active sports tourism), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Market Challenges

Segment Overview

This sports tourism market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Domestic sports tourism

1.2 International sports tourism Product 2.1 Soccer tourism

2.2 Cricket tourism

2.3 Tennis tourism

2.4 Others Area 3.1 Passive sports tourism

3.2 Active sports tourism Geography 4.1 Europe

4.2 APAC

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Domestic sports tourism- The sports tourism market is a thriving industry that attracts millions of fans and travelers every year, seeking world-class sports, live entertainment, and immersive experiences. According to historical data, sports tourists have shown a significant increase in visitor numbers, particularly in segments covered by domestic and international sports events. However, pitfalls and challenges such as seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure limitations, and financial challenges pose challenges for event organizers aiming for profitability and long-term sustainability. Infrastructure limitations include arenas, training centers, and recreational facilities that may not meet the demands of top-tier athletes and potential tourists. Moreover, eco-friendly initiatives, sustainable practices, and environmental awareness are becoming increasingly important for overall sustainability, reducing carbon footprints, and minimizing tourism practices' negative impact on the environment. Safari tourism and other travel and outdoor activities offer captivating frontiers for sports tourists, adding to the adrenaline-fueled experiences. Regional tourism revenues and economic growth are significant benefits of successful sports tourism events, making them essential contributors to host cities' development. Despite these advantages, it is crucial to address the financial challenges and ensure predictable conditions for the success and profitability of sports tourism events.

Research Analysis

Sports tourism is a thriving market that brings together the excitement of world-class events and the allure of premier travel destinations. Motorsport enthusiasts rev their engines for Formula 1 races and NASCAR events, while cricket fans flock to witness the passion of the game in international tournaments. Tennis aficionados serve up their love for the sport at the US Open and Wimbledon, and soccer fans cheer on their teams during the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League. Strategic partnerships between sports industries and tourism boards have led to the successful event hosting of marathons, triathlons, Olympics, and more. These initiatives enhance destination appeal and offer unique visitor experiences, contributing to sustained growth in sports tourism. Basketball, baseball, hockey, and other sports also draw fans and travelers from around the world, making sports events a significant driver of leisure travel.

Market Research Overview

The sports tourism market encompasses various segments, including Motorsport, Cricket, Tennis, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, NASCAR, Marathons, Triathlons, Adventure races, and more. Travel agencies, tour operators, hospitality chains, event management companies, and Olympic Games are key players. Strategic partnerships and event hosting in premier travel destinations offer sustained growth through leisure travel and sports events. Fans and travelers seek immersive experiences with world-class sports and live entertainment. Value projection and historical data reveal potential visitor numbers, with segments like safari tourism showcasing a captivating frontier. However, pitfalls and challenges include seasonal fluctuations, infrastructure limitations, and financial challenges for event organizers. Sustainable practices, eco-friendly initiatives, and environmental awareness are essential for long-term profitability and overall sustainability. Infrastructure development, including arenas, training centers, and recreational facilities, is crucial to accommodate sports tourists. Regional tourism revenues and economic growth are significant benefits, making sports tourism a vital component of the global tourism industry.

