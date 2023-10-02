Sports tourism market size to grow by USD 559.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd. and DTB Sports Management Ltd., and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

The sports tourism market is estimated to grow by USD 559.75 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.88%. The sports tourism market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports tourism market are ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., KNT CT Holdings, Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours.

  • ATPI Ltd.: The company offers sports tourism services such as management of travel, advice and consultancy, and efficient travel booking. 
  • BAC Sports Ltd.: The company is a pure play sports travel and hospitality company and provides packages for individuals, corporates, concierge, and incentive agencies, as well as arranges travel and logistics for the England Football Media.
  • DTB Sports Management Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of client entertainment solutions, including hospitality, ticket options, and bespoke event management. In various fields of sports, music, and arts, various special events, bespoke events, etc. 
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is projected to contribute 40% during the forecast period. Europe is the main market for sports tourism because of the large number of sporting events held in the region. Various sports teams and events receive active following and participation from people, both as participants and spectators. The governments of some countries, such as the UK, also encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and participate in various sports. The UK government has encouraged a sporting culture among students in the country through partnerships with the country's leading sporting organizations, such as  PREMIER LEAGUE Rugby Football Union, and England Hockey to provide students with opportunities in competitive sports. Therefore, the region's sports culture has a very strong influence on the public, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. 

  • Impactful driver- Increasing number of sporting events
  • Key Trend - Development of VR technology
  • Major Challenges - Cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism. The sports tourism market share growth by the domestic sports tourism segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

