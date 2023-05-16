Sports Tourism Market size to grow by USD 559.75 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Increasing Number Of Sporting Events-Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports tourism market size is set to grow by USD 559.75 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The sports tourism market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Tourism Market 2023-2027

ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., KNT CT Holdings, Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours are some of the major market participants - To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation- Request a sample report

Sports Tourism Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports tourism market report covers the following areas:

The sports tourism market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing number of sporting events will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints will hamper the market growth

Sports Tourism Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Market Driver

Increasing number of sporting events

Rising focus on seating capacity expansion

Growing government support for sports tourism

Market Trend

Development of VR technology

Increasing number of fan zones

Increasing number of low-cost airlines

Market Challenges

Cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints

Growing popularity of other tourism industries

External factors affecting sports events

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Sports Tourism Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Domestic Sports Tourism: The sports tourism market share growth by the domestic sports tourism segment will be significant during the forecast period.



International Sports Tourism

Product

Soccer Tourism



Cricket Tourism



Tennis Tourism



Others

Geography

Europe: Europe is projected to contribute 40% by 2027.



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Sports Tourism Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports tourism market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports tourism market vendors

Related Reports:

Medical Tourism Market- The Medical Tourism Market Size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 20.26% between 2022 and 2027. The medical tourism market size is forecast to increase by USD 35.36 billion.

Cafes and Bars Market- The Global Cafes and Bars Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% between 2023 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.63 billion.

Sports Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 559.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.58 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATPI Ltd., BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Management Ltd., Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd., Gala Management Services Ltd., Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd., International Sports Management Inc., ITC Travel Group, JTB India Pvt. Ltd., KNT CT Holdings, Match Hospitality AG, QuintEvents LLC, Sports Tours International Ltd., Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd., Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd., The Hospitality Group, Thomas Cook India Ltd., travelOsports, Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd., and Victory Sports Tours Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

