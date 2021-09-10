Sports Tourism Market to Grow by $ 890.90 Billion During 2021-2025 | Featuring BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd., and Great Atlantic Sports Travel among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The potential growth difference for the sports tourism Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 890.90 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Exclusive Sports Tourism Market Report Analysis

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing number of sporting events and rapid expansion of various sports clubs to accommodate sports tourists and enthusiasts are some of the key market drivers. However, frequent cancelation of sports events due to financial constraints may impede market growth.

The sports tourism market report is segmented by product (soccer tourism, cricket tourism, tennis tourism, and others), type (domestic sports tourism and international sports tourism), category (passive sports tourism and active sports tourism), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Moreover, Europe will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period with Germany being the key revenue-generating economy of the region.

Companies Mentioned

BAC Sports Ltd.

DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

International Sports Management Inc.

MATCH Hospitality AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

