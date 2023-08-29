Sports Trading Cards Market to Grow Substantially, Accounting for USD 20.48 Billion by 2030, with North America Leading the Market as Popularity for Sports Trading Cards Rises

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Sports Trading Cards Market valuation was recorded at USD 9.69 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 20.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.01% from 2023 to 2030. A key development driving the growth of the sports trading cards market is the widespread acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment method for online sports trading card purchases. The significant increase in the use of Bitcoin and other digital currencies as legal forms of payment is fueling market expansion.

Additionally, the industry is benefiting from advanced technical breakthroughs and ongoing innovations to accommodate changing consumer preferences. The rising penetration of smartphones, as well as the soaring use of technologies like blockchain, is foreseen to have a positive impact on the market's growth trajectory during the study timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

The landscape for the global sports trading cards market is fragmented. Key firms are concentrating on several critical business tactics, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and joint ventures, to increase their respective market shares across various geographies and diversify their product offerings. Most companies are focusing on expansion and investments, such as funding for R&D projects, the construction of additional factories, and supply chain improvement, which is also set to improve the competitive scenario.

The key market players in the market are:

  • Futera
  • Leaf Trading Cards, LLC
  • The Upper Deck Company
  • Ace Authentic
  • Diamond Cards Online Store
  • Athletes Unlimited
  • TRISTAR Productions, Inc.
  • PANINI S.P.A.

The global Sports Trading Cards Market is segmented as:

By Product

  • Autograph Card
  • Image Card
  • Character Card
  • Other

Uniqueness and High Value of Autograph Cards to Augment Growth

The autograph cards segment held the largest market share with a valuation of USD 3.96 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to continue its dominance through the forecast period. Sports trading cards signed by a professional athlete or player are known as autograph cards. These cards are rare and valuable to fans, which raises their market value. The increasing market value of sticker cards and on-card autograph cards has resulted in a surge in their demand, which is driving the sales of both types of cards. Their popularity is expected to remain high throughout the projected period, which is likely to contribute to overall market growth.

By Application

  • Association Football
  • Baseball
  • Basketball
  • Boxing
  • Cycling
  • Cricket
  • Others

Improved Fan Experience Offered by Association Football Generates Highest Revenue

The association football segment generated the highest valuation of USD 2.65 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2030. Enhanced fan experience at stadiums with the help of cutting-edge technologies like video screens, high-speed Wi-Fi, and contactless payment choices, has bolstered consumer interest in association football. For football fans, these developments have improved the convenience, comfort, and immersion of watching games.

Additionally, youth programs and training facilities that support the potential for growth and development of aspiring football players have improved the level of competition and game standards, resulting in a surge in fans and supporters. Consequently, the revenue that football associations and clubs generate has increased significantly.

Soaring Demand for Rare Sports Trading Cards Creates Growth Opportunities

The market for sports trading cards portrays great growth potential, largely due to the rising demand for rare and distinctive cards. Market participants are concentrating on inventing and launching new product offerings in response to this trend in order to meet the rising consumer demands.

Additionally, technical improvements are creating new expansion opportunities for market players, particularly owing to the boom of online marketplaces and the growing usage of e-commerce platforms. As a result, the market is speculated to record steady progress over the next few years. Notable advancements and new collaborations are projected to fuel this growth even further.

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

Rising Popularity of Sports Trading Cards in North America to Propel Market Development

North America dominated the global sports trading cards market with a valuation of USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest pace through the forecast period. A key factor facilitating the growth of the regional market is the growing popularity of sports and entertainment trading cards. Moreover, a change in consumer interest in card collecting with high product usage by teenagers and collectors who appreciate the sentimental and nostalgic aspects of their past is also likely to push industry growth.

