Sports turf market to grow by USD 3,284.74 million from 2022 to 2027; The increasing demand for outdoor sports drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports turf market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,284.74 million from 2022 to 2026, at a CAGR of 11.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increasing sports sponsorship spending, the increasing awareness among stadium owners regarding low-cost maintenance of sports turf, and the advances in technology for developing artificial sports turf. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Turf Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AstroTurf Corp., Avalon BV, Bellinturf , Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Challenger Turf Inc. , CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FieldTurf USA Inc., Global Syn Turf Inc., GTR TURF Inc., Hellas Construction Inc, Leling Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co. Ltd., Mondo Spa, Polytan GmbH, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises, Sprinturf, SYNLawn, and TenCate Grass Holding bv.

Get a holistic overview of the Sports Turf Market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Sports turf market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by type (private sports facilities, schools/colleges and universities, and professional world class stadiums), product (PP sports turf, PE sports turf, and nylon sports turf), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The private sports facilities segment will be significant during the forecast period. Indoor sports complexes, golf clubs, tennis clubs, equestrian centers, and sports training facilities are all examples of private sports facilities. These facilities invest in high-quality sports turf to provide a suitable playing surface to their members or users and should consider factors such as the type of sport, maintenance requirements, budget, and user preferences when selecting sports turf for their facility. Hence, such factors will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Sports turf market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for outdoor sports drives sports turf market growth. Various government bodies, due to the shortage of water, have imposed restrictions on landscaping services such as landscape irrigation. Resultantly, the demand for sports turfs is increasing year over year.

\Also, with the growing consumer interest in sports, various athletics tracks, golf courses, and stadiums for soccer and basketball, have been developed in recent years. Hence, such factors drive the sports turf market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Health and safety issues associated with sports turf products challenge the sports turf market growth. A major factor is the growing risk of injury to players. With sports turfs, players feel the effects on tendons and ligaments and often take a longer time to recover from injuries when compared to natural grass turf.

Furthermore, due to this factor, coupled with exposure to these materials leading to cancer, several governments have banned the use of sports turf. Hence, such challenges impede the sports turf market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this sports turf market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports turf market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the sports turf market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sports turf market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports turf market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for acquiring sports trading cards online is notably driving the sports trading card market growth.

The sports apparel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.6 billion. This sports apparel market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global sports apparel market growth is product premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sportswear.

Sports turf market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3,284.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AstroTurf Corp., Avalon BV, Bellinturf , Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Challenger Turf Inc. , CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FieldTurf USA Inc., Global Syn Turf Inc., GTR TURF Inc., Hellas Construction Inc, Leling Taishan Artificial Turf Industry Co. Ltd., Mondo Spa, Polytan GmbH, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises, Sprinturf, SYNLawn, and TenCate Grass Holding bv Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports turf market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global sports turf market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Private sports facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Private sports facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Private sports facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Private sports facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Private sports facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Schools/colleges and universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Schools/colleges and universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Schools/colleges and universities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Schools/colleges and universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Schools/colleges and universities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Professional world class stadiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Professional world class stadiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Professional world class stadiums - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Professional world class stadiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Professional world class stadiums - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 PP sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on PP sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on PP sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on PP sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on PP sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 PE sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on PE sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on PE sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on PE sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on PE sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Nylon sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Nylon sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Nylon sports turf - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Nylon sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Nylon sports turf - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 119: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Challenger Turf Inc.

Exhibit 124: Challenger Turf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Challenger Turf Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Challenger Turf Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 CoCreation Grass Corp.

Exhibit 127: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CoCreation Grass Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Controlled Products LLC

Exhibit 130: Controlled Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Controlled Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Controlled Products LLC - Key offerings

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 FieldTurf USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 138: FieldTurf USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 139: FieldTurf USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 140: FieldTurf USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Global Syn Turf Inc.

Exhibit 141: Global Syn Turf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Global Syn Turf Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Global Syn Turf Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hellas Construction Inc

Exhibit 144: Hellas Construction Inc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hellas Construction Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hellas Construction Inc - Key offerings

12.11 Mondo Spa

Exhibit 147: Mondo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mondo Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Mondo Spa - Key offerings

12.12 Polytan GmbH

Exhibit 150: Polytan GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 151: Polytan GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Polytan GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Sport Group Holding GmbH

Exhibit 153: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Sport Group Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises

Exhibit 156: Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sports Turf and Golf Enterprises - Key offerings

12.15 Sprinturf

Exhibit 159: Sprinturf - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sprinturf - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Sprinturf - Key offerings

12.16 SYNLawn

Exhibit 162: SYNLawn - Overview



Exhibit 163: SYNLawn - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SYNLawn - Key offerings

12.17 TenCate Grass Holding bv

Exhibit 165: TenCate Grass Holding bv - Overview



Exhibit 166: TenCate Grass Holding bv - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: TenCate Grass Holding bv - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio