Sports Turf Scores Corky Kell Sponsorship to Kickoff the 2019 High School Football Season

WHITESBURG, Ga., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is proud to sponsor the 2019 Corky Kell Classic. The three-day event brings 18 of Georgia's best high school football teams together from Aug. 22-24, to raise money for a good cause and to play on a big stage before a televised audience. Recognized as the leader in the sports field and track construction industry for nearly 30 years, Sports Turf is adding to the festivities as presenting sponsor of the Classic Kick-Off Luncheons.

"The Corky Kell Classic has become a time-honored tradition in Georgia football that marks the beginning of a new football season with some of the most competitive play in the country," said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. "Sports Turf is pleased to support an event that gives back to Georgia young athletes and to find a way to say thank you to the coaches and their families for their tireless dedication."

In its 28th year, the Corky Kell Classic will hold nine games at three venues:

Rome's Barron Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 22

Lawrenceville's Coolray Field on Friday, Aug. 23

Coolray Field on Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 24

"We are grateful for Sports Turf's contributions to ensure the continued success of the Corky Kell Classic," said Dave Hunter, Corky Kell Classic co-Founder. "The luncheons sponsored by Sports Turf will provide an excellent opportunity to recognize coaches for their valuable contributions, as well as shine the spotlight on some of the state's top players."

Sports Turf is creating a "Hall of Fame" experience by inviting the players and coaches to walk the "green" carpet and live streaming their interviews at the luncheons. The first luncheon occurs at Forum River Center in Rome on Aug. 20 and the second at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria on Aug. 21.

Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.

