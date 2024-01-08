SportsArt Launches Campus Challenge Sweepstakes to Inspire a New Sustainability Movement on College Campuses Nationwide

Students can enter for the chance to win a total of $140,000 of energy-generating SportsArt ECO-POWR™ cardio equipment for their campus recreation centers

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsArt, the leader in sustainable fitness for over 40 years, inspires the next generation of eco-leaders to create a more sustainable planet with its Campus Challenge sweepstakes that will provide one lucky, grand prize-winning campus recreation center with SportsArt ECO-POWR™ energy-generating cardio equipment valued at over $70,000. The nationwide sweepstakes, designed to bring awareness to sustainable living, urges college students to "accept the challenge" to live more sustainably to better our shared world.

Including three levels of prize packages with a combined value of over $140,000––the grand prize, second place and third place winners' campus recreation centers will receive SportsArt's innovative ECO-POWR™ equipment (such as treadmills, ellipticals, cycles, steppers and more) that converts human energy into usable electricity. These prize packages will transform campus recreation centers into more sustainable fitness spaces that inspire and enable students to protect the planet with every workout. The first 25 students to enter the sweepstakes will receive a SportsArt swag bag valued at around $100. The sweepstakes began January 1, 2024, and is open to campuses nationwide. Entries will be accepted through March 15, 2024.

TikTok posts from students accepting the challenge to be more sustainable in their campus life serve as entries to the SportsArt Campus Challenge sweepstakes. Details on how to enter and requirements can be found online: gosportsart.com/CampusChallenge .

Combining user-friendly controls, reliable durability and unmatched sustainability—SportsArt's full line of ECO-POWR™ premium cardio equipment turns any campus recreation center into a sustainable fitness solution. In fact, the G690 Verde Treadmill is the first treadmill in the industry to harness human power and convert it into utility grade electricity and is capable of capturing up to 200 Watts/hour of energy—giving back to the grid as students work out.

"College students have real power to inspire the change they want to see in our shared world," said Ruben Mejia, executive vice president, SportsArt Americas. "Harnessing that passion, creativity and urgency to create a more sustainable world is the reason we launched the Campus Challenge sweepstakes. With the ECO-POWR™ line of equipment, students can convert up to 74% of human energy produced into clean renewable energy. We walk the walk when it comes to sustainability—and the Campus Challenge sweepstakes invites students to walk alongside us."

Three finalists will be randomly selected from the entries. Winning order will be announced at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association (NIRSA) 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 19 at the All-Conference Social.

For official rules and more information, visit gosportsart.com/CampusChallenge.

SportsArt's Sustainability Efforts

SportsArt has a decades-long history of prioritizing sustainability with its processes, policies, people, products and partnerships. Such efforts include recycling and water conservation at its Taiwan production facility. In addition, its solar power initiative uses solar panels at SportsArt's headquarters that produce enough electricity to power the 500,000 square-foot property for half the year. Further, since January 2011, the Taiwan factory has been ISO-14001 certified––following standards that reduce negative effects on the environment. Rooted in social consciousness and the belief that serving others is better than serving themselves, SportsArt is now sparking the hunger and ambition of college students accepting the challenge to create a nationwide movement to make the world a better place.

