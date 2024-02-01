Sportsbet.io: A $50 bet pays out $42 million jackpot in an online slot game

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsbet.io, an international crypto sports betting and online casino platform, recently celebrated a monumental moment: one of its users struck gold with a whopping $42 million jackpot on the Wheel of Wishes game, part of Games Global's WowPot!™ series. These progressive jackpots are known for their lottery-like prizes, with each bet contributing to the growing total.

The respective player was placing bets in USDT (Tether) cryptocurrency and the major jackpot dropped on December 20, 2023. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service. They boast some of the fastest withdrawal times in the industry. The lucky player has already received the full win amount.

This win surpasses the previous record for the largest online slot jackpot. Before this, the highest recorded online slot win was €24 million ($26.29 million), won in 2013 on NetEnt's Mega Fortune. The win is even larger than the biggest known physical casino slot jackpot won in 2003 by an LA software engineer at the Excalibur Casino in Las Vegas. This individual won a staggering $39.7 million from a $100 wager on the Megabucks slot machine. The win was paid out in annual installments of $1.5 million.

Alex Haig, Director at Sportsbet.io, congratulated the lucky winner and underlined that this was the largest-ever prize won on a single spin on an online slot game. "We couldn't be prouder to see a Sportsbet.io player win the biggest prize in online slots history," the Director added.

Sportsbet.io is respecting the winner's decision to remain anonymous, but he said that he couldn't believe it when the winning spin landed.

The mystery winner stated: "At first I thought it was a mistake, but when it sank in that I'd won more than 40 million dollars, I was running around the room shouting and celebrating."

He added that he still hasn't decided what he'll do with the huge prize.

"I'm taking things slowly and not making any big decisions just yet. All I know is that my family will never have to worry about money again. Not in a million years did I think that relaxing with a few spins on my favorite sportsbook and casino would change everything.

About Sportsbet.io

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io/sports.

