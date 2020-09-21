Sportsbet.io Becomes Official Betting Partner for Arsenal F.C.

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative crypto-first sports betting brand Sportsbet.io has secured a 3-year official betting partnership with 13-time league title-winning English Premier League team Arsenal FC.

Sportsbet.io have redefined the customer experience in online betting by combining cutting-edge technology with their cryptocurrency expertise. Building on this innovative approach, this partnership will focus on creating exclusive experiences to reward Arsenal's large global fanbase and Sportsbet.io customers.

Arsenal Commercial Director, Peter Silverstone stated:

"It's been fantastic getting to know Sportsbet.io and learning about our shared spirit of innovation and the ground-breaking work they are doing in the fintech space. We are proud to partner with a market-leading company that is at the forefront of the innovation journey of the gaming industry."

The partnership will also harness Arsenal's iconic status in women's football to help grow the game in Estonia, where Sportsbet.io operates from. Arsenal coaches will deliver football clinics to Estonia's U19s women's team to inspire and nurture the next generation of talent. Both organisations are also committed to working together to explore other social responsibility initiatives and promote safe and responsible gambling throughout the partnership.

Peter continued:

"We are very excited about our future together. We will work together and explore the different ways we can leverage our combined expertise and Arsenal's huge global reach to set a new standard in delivering experiences and content to our fanbase and Sportsbet.io customers worldwide."

Sportsbet.io will leverage access to our men's and women's teams to create compelling digital content that will engage our 80m+ digital following. This includes the 6m+ who follow Arsenal Women - the most followed women's sports team on the planet.

Tim Heath, Founder of the Coingaming Group, said:

"Signing a three-year deal with Arsenal, one of the most celebrated teams in the world, is a huge venture and something we are all very excited about. We're confident that with Arsenal's drive to innovate the sports industry, together with our own drive to innovate the gambling and crypto space, this is the perfect team for us. Watch this space, as we seize the opportunity to promote crypto gaming awareness, and hope to push forward crypto gaming adoption on a scale never seen before in football."

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English Championship team, Watford FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

