SportsBetting.com, Online Sportsbook, Goes Live in Colorado

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsBetting.com, an upcoming leader in the U.S. gaming industry, has gone live in Colorado with its online sportsbook, parent company Carousel Group announced today.

SportsBetting.com took its first wager from Colorado late last Wednesday, a bet on the Dodgers, which resulted in a winning ticket for the customer. The next full day of betting saw a customer win $7,000 on a six-team MLB parlay.

Carousel Group

The defining 24 hours marked the first entry into the U.S. market for Carousel Group and its flagship brand, which was a momentous and memorable occasion for the company.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil SportsBetting.com to the United States, it feels like Christmas in September," Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer said. "This project is the culmination of years of planning and hard work, and finally we get to see our product live in the booming Colorado market."

SportsBetting.com has rolled out a number of promotions to kick off the launch. New customers can enjoy a week of risk-free betting where the sportsbook will refund not just one but all losing wagers up to $500.

Along with the "Welcome Bonus," SportsBetting.com is offering some unique promos involving the first touchdown scored of NFL and Broncos games, as well as triple-doubles from Nuggets, Lakers, Celtics and Heat players during the NBA Playoffs.

And while the majority of sportsbook operators in the U.S. are offering odds with high juice, which is the fee charged by the house on a straight bet, SportsBetting.com is taking an unprecedented trading approach with 5-cent lines for game spreads and totals.

"We will stand by our pledge to offer some of the best odds and highest limits in the market, meaning we'll provide great value for customers, and we won't kick out players just because they are winning," Graetzer said.

In addition to the promise of not cutting player limits or removing them altogether, SportsBetting.com aims to stand out from the competition with unparalleled user experience through its proprietary in-house technology and a customer-first mindset which provides U.S.-based client support that is available 24/7.

"We are obsessed with user experience and developing great end-user products, so we will be unleashing some incredible features over the coming months," Graetzer added. "There's an insatiable appetite for sports betting in Colorado, and we couldn't be more pleased that our maiden voyage to the U.S. will be aboard the Centennial ship.

SportsBetting.com's online platform will be accompanied by a mobile app, which is still in development but expected to be available for download in Apple's App Store and Google Play as early as next week.

About SportsBetting.com

SportsBetting.com is a licensed and regulated sportsbook in Colorado. Customers can wager on odds for a wide range of sports betting lines, props and futures through the SportsBetting.com website and mobile application. Deposits and payouts are quick, convenient and reliable. Registration is free to anyone who is at least 21 years old and within Colorado state boundaries.

About Carousel Group

Carousel Group is a rapidly growing holding company established in 2017 with the mission to build a global iGaming empire in the regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 50 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group and its flagship brands (www.SportsBetting.com, www.RaceBook.com) utilize proprietary technology to offer market-leading odds behind a customer-first experience.

Press Contact:

Cool Media PR

Jacob Crossman

[email protected]

+1 (210) 727-0755

Related Images

sportsbetting-com.png

SportsBetting.com

SOURCE Carousel Group