Sportsbooks Getting Ready for NFL Super Bowl LV

Year in and year out, the Super Bowl accounts for the most betting revenue of any single sporting event. The betting handle on the Super Bowl is worldwide. Massive amounts of money are wagered on Super Bowl Sunday. Estimates range from $5.0 billion to $5.6 billion.

The total bet on the 2020 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers, came in at $5.2 billion. The amount represented a 6% increase from 2019.

Gamblers living in the United States placed at least $270 million on Super Bowl LIV. With the prospect of a game between two popular teams this season, PayPerHead expects their customers to see even more significant revenue.

The Kansas City Chiefs and 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes have the best record in football. The popular Pittsburgh Steelers have a record that equals Kansas City's. Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all appear capable of making it to the NFL's championship game.

The biggest stars in the NFL are quarterbacks, and most contenders for this season's Vince Lombardi Trophy are led by big name quarterbacks. Drew Brees plays for the Saints, Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers, Tom Brady crouches under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ben Roethlisberger plays for the Steelers, and Russell Wilson is Seattle's quarterback.

Las Vegas books and sportsbook software agents are drooling over the prospect of a matchup between Kansas City and Mahomes and either the Saints, Buccaneers or the Packers. Quarterbacks for all four teams will make it to the NFL Hall of Fame, and the idea of a head-to-head matchup between the future hall of fame quarterbacks has everyone excited.

One of those excited individuals is Nate Johnson, PayPerHead's Product Manager. Johnson said the company's latest promotion would help non-agents jump-start their sportsbook businesses.

The company's newest promotion allows new agents to pay $3 per head from when they sign-up until Super Bowl LV on February 7. Johnson said that the promotion gives new agents a chance to use all of the company's bookie software, including their in-game betting, live dealer casino, and digital casino platforms.

"Players, a sportsbook operator's customers, are most active from the NFL Playoffs to the Super Bowl. We want to give them a sense of how we're better from their current software provider or introduce them to pay per head and how it can help them make more money," Johnson said.

He added that most sportsbook owners who sign up with PayPerHead had no idea how much more the company had to offer. "I've gotten calls from agents who signed up with us marveling at how much more money they've made. That makes us want to fight even harder to help our customers succeed."

