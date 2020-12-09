SportsCardPro.com Launches Free Basketball Card Price Guide Including PSA, BGS, & Ungraded Card Values

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsCardPro.com recently launched a free basketball card price guide including ungraded card prices and PSA/BGS graded prices too. Users can easily compare all prices on one page, quickly view past sales data, and see a chart of historic prices to see if the card is increasing or decreasing in price.

Ungraded, PSA, BGS prices for Zion Williamson 2019 Prizm

Card collectors can also use SportsCardPro's free collection tool to track their entire basketball card collection as well as the total value of their collection. Users can quickly add and remove cards as they buy and sell and see a chart showing the value of the collection overtime as cards increase in price.

SportsCardPro.com also launches with other tools for card collectors.

"Lot Value Calculator" quickly calculates the value of multiple cards at once.

"Big Movers" tool lists the cards with the biggest change in price.

"eBay Deal Scanner" shows eBay listings that can be bought below their value.

PriceCharting LLC, the leader in video game price data since 2007, created SportsCardPro.com.

"We started SportsCardPro.com to provide collectors with affordable access to sports card values and to save collectors time searching eBay for the prices of recently sold cards," said PriceCharting owner JJ Hendricks.

"We started PriceCharting because of our love of video games and we've been providing the industry standard for video game prices for the last thirteen years. As a sports enthusiast, sports cards was the next logical expansion for us."

Although SportsCardPro.com is exclusively tracking prices for basketball cards now, baseball and football cards will be added very soon.

For more information, visit: https://www.sportscardpro.com

CONTACT:

JJ Hendricks

PriceCharting, LLC

720-425-4405

[email protected]

Logo/Media Files:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/141AnC50Y5qnC9lT0_6QSjLa61YUPLvpt?usp=sharing

SOURCE SportsCardPro.com

Related Links

https://www.sportscardpro.com/

