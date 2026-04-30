SportsDataIO and Enetpulse Launch Sports Data Exchange (SDX): The First Open Standard for Global Sports Data Along With Open-Source ID Mapping Tools

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsDataIO (sportsdata.io) and Enetpulse (enetpulse.com) today announced the launch of SportsDataExchange (SDX), the sports data industry's first open standard for unique global sports data identifiers. SDX introduces almost 2 million open, persistent IDs across core sports entities: leagues, games, teams, players and stadiums. SDX includes an open-source CLI tool that enables organizations to install and leverage SDX IDs locally within current sports content integrations and workflows, and to share their mappings across all of their integrations internally and with 3rd parties, to stay in sync on an ongoing basis.

MASS IDs, MASS CONFUSION

Across legacy and new media distributors throughout other verticals, data standards are not only foundational but commonplace.

In sports technology, every league, broadcaster, sportsbook, and technology platform currently relies heavily on proprietary IDs from a disjointed provider network. This lack of data standards creates unnecessary pain points in new integrations and ongoing data management, preventing brands from innovating and keeping pace with sports fans' ever-evolving preferences.

SportsDataIO and Enetpulse solve this through the launch of SDX, making the core sports entities they produce for customers an open identity layer for global sports, available to everyone, including coverage across thousands of sports leagues spanning more than 100 sports.

Today's SDX launch is currently available and being tested with partners through a pilot program. Organizations wishing to join the SDX pilot program can apply directly at sportsdataexchange.com

A NEW UNIVERSAL API

In addition to SDX, SportsDataIO and Enetpulse are also making their combined sports data offerings available through a new universal API, giving partners access to schedules, real-time scores & stats, odds, news and more, from a single integration point. The combined offering presents partners with unrivaled coverage across all of global sports. The new joint universal API and existing APIs from both SportsDataIO and Enetpulse will also include the new SDX IDs.

QUOTES

"Every other data-intensive industry has solved the need for data standards years ago. For too long, sports data has been seen as proprietary, and a lack of standards for IDs have been used to hinder cross-platform adoption. Not only do we think this helps solve one of the main challenges our customers face, but we also share with our partner Enetpulse the view that addressing what our industry wants and needs presents an incredible opportunity to reach new partners we can work with in the future.

— Dustin Sullivan, CEO, SportsDataIO

Open standards are how industries mature and how ecosystems grow. Sports Data Exchange and the open SDX IDs are our contribution to this industry's future, and we are proud to take on this responsibility. Our hope is that we're bringing something forward that allows everyone to build faster, connect more easily, and unlock new opportunities that were previously out of reach.

— Simon Skarsholm, CEO, Enetpulse

ABOUT SPORTSDATAEXCHANGE (SDX)

SportsDataExchange (SDX) is an open standard for global sports data identifiers, launched jointly by SportsDataIO and Enetpulse. SDX provides free, persistent, open IDs for competitions, games, teams, players, and stadiums across thousands of leagues worldwide.

ABOUT SPORTSDATA.IO

SportsDataIO is a leading provider of sports data, feeds, and analytics solutions, delivering real-time and historical data across major North American sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more. Leveraged by top brands across betting & gaming, media & entertainment, and beyond, SportsDataIO powers hundreds of applications and platforms with fast, accurate and reliable sports data. Learn more at sportsdata.io.

ABOUT ENETPULSE

Enetpulse is a leading international sports data provider, known for more than 25 years of offering accurate, reliable, and in-depth coverage of football (soccer), tennis, basketball, and over 100 other sports and competitions across the globe. Enetpulse sports data helps media companies and digital platforms power engaging sports experiences for audiences around the world. Learn more at enetpulse.com.

MEDIA CONTACT – SPORTSDATAIO

Landon Miller

Commercial Operations Manager, SportsDataIO

[email protected]

www.sportsdata.io

MEDIA CONTACT – ENETPULSE

Daniel Jensen

Communications Manager, EnetPulse

[email protected]

www.enetpulse.com

SOURCE SportsDataIO