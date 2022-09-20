Sportsdigita Welcomes John Norton As Chief Revenue Officer

A Key Hire To Continued Growth & Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsdigita, the organization powering cloud-based DIGIDECK presentations for 400+ organizations globally, announced today the hire of industry veteran, John Norton, as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) marking another milestone of growth for the Minneapolis-based team. Norton was most recently the CRO at Calabrio, Inc., a software organization specializing in customer experiences, and brings 30+ years of experience in the technology space to this role.

Sportsdigita announces hire of industry veteran John Norton as Chief Revenue Officer. John Norton

"I am thrilled to join Sportsdigita where I look forward to bringing my passion for technology and sales to this role while fostering the right process and culture for repeatable success in both sports and non-sports markets." - John Norton

"We are excited to welcome John to our team as a highly-experienced, well-connected leader in tech. We are confident that John will deliver the expertise and guidance required for this momentous time of growth." - Angelina Lawton CEO & Founder of Sportsdigita

Norton received his B.S. in Business Administration from Saint John's University in Minnesota and currently resides in the Twin Cities.

This hire signals an important step in Sportsdigita's growth reporting another record-breaking year of revenue and retention. The CRO will be responsible for bringing DIGIDECK's message to new markets while building an enterprise model as the platform gains traction with global brands like Visa and MetLife in markets outside of sports.

About Sportsdigita

Sportsdigita is transforming the way the biggest global brands sell with its cloud-based presentation platform, DIGIDECK. Named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing U.S. Companies four years consecutively, Sportsdigita's DIGIDECK combines a deep understanding of customer experiences with best-in-class integrations to drive revenue. Sportsdigita's network of DIGIDECK users includes 400+ brands worldwide such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, Visa, and MetLife. Sportsdigita is a proud female-owned and operated business through WBENC.

For more information visit www.sportsdigita.com and www.thedigideck.com .

Media Contact: Krista Jo Boyum | Brand Manager | [email protected]

SOURCE Sportsdigita