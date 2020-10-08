SportsEngine and Ontario Soccer Extend Official Technology Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, and the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management software, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Ontario Soccer as the official technology provider.

Ontario Soccer is one of the oldest and largest sport organizations in Canada, providing leadership and support for the advancement of soccer through its membership of more than 600 Youth and Senior Clubs and Academies across Ontario.

In January 2019, SportsEngine completed the development of Ontario Soccer's new registration system, Ontario Soccer Club and Academy Registry (OSCAR), to help Districts, Clubs, and Academies within Ontario Soccer streamline the process of data submission, approvals and allow real-time access to the critical data organizations need to run their operations efficiently and effectively.

Over the past two years, OSCAR has helped transform the way Clubs and Academies submit data and interact with Ontario Soccer and the Districts. As a result, the two organizations have extended their partnership in an effort to continue serving Ontario Soccer's growing membership. The two-year partnership extension provides additional benefits and cost savings to the existing two-hundred Ontario Soccer Clubs that use the SportsEngine Registration solutions along with any new Clubs that decide to join in the year ahead.

"We are pleased to be able to continue our technology partnership with Ontario Soccer," said John Weinerth, VP of Soccer, SportsEngine. "Working hand-in-hand with Ontario Soccer, we've continued to innovate and provide functionality that serves their members. We are also excited to provide additional benefits and cost savings to the Clubs and Academies during such a critical time."



More than 1 million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine to run their websites, tournaments, leagues, online registration and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs and leagues are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms. Leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. company, to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

About Ontario Soccer

Founded in 1901, Ontario Soccer is comprised of more than 650 Clubs and Private Academies servicing over 24,000 teams with 380,000 registered players, 70,000 coaches and managers, and 10,000 match officials, as well as countless volunteers, parents and supporters comprising a direct, multi-cultural community of over 1,000,000 Ontarians.

Ontario Soccer develops and delivers exceptional and sustainable programs and services throughout Ontario with the mission of providing leadership and support for the advancement of soccer in collaboration and cooperation with our membership, partners and other stakeholders. Ontario Soccer also operates the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL) - the province's premier standards based youth development program and proudly supports Canada Soccer's National Teams, the Canadian Premier League and Toronto FC.

An overall goal of Ontario Soccer is to assist with the development of soccer as a healthy lifestyle choice, provide a talented pathway for players to excel and encourage community involvement at all levels.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

