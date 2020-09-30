SportsEngine Expands Partnership with Babe Ruth League, Becoming Official Provider of League's Athlete Safety Program

Hamilton, New Jersey-based Babe Ruth League, Inc. is one of the largest youth baseball and softball organizations in the country, serving more than one million players in over 11,000 leagues. SportsEngine formed a partnership with Babe Ruth League in 2018 as the recommended provider of background screening services and abuse prevention training to the League's coaches and volunteers. Babe Ruth League recently expanded its partnership, naming SportsEngine as the official provider of the League's newly launched Athlete Safety Program. The Athlete Safety Program sets standards requiring all Babe Ruth League-affiliated leagues to complete their safety requirements through their designated providers.

Background screening is managed through National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in youth-centered background screening solutions. NCSI provides the "Gold Standard" in background screening, serving youth sports organizations and national governing bodies across the country and is the only background check provider endorsed by the National Council of Youth Sports . Additionally, through the partnership, SportsEngine provides sexual abuse prevention training for Babe Ruth League coaches and volunteers that fulfills the federal Safe Sport Act requirements.

"We're proud of the progress we've made in our partnership with SportsEngine as our safety program provider and look forward to continuing our commitment through the launch of our Athlete Safety Program," stated Steven Tellefsen, President and CEO, Babe Ruth League. "SportsEngine and NCSI have proven to be trusted partners when it comes to putting athlete safety first."

"A key part of our mission at SportsEngine is to provide safe and positive experiences for youth athletes and we are proud to see Babe Ruth League leading the way to protect their athletes on and off the field," stated Brian Bell, CEO, SportsEngine, Inc. "Babe Ruth League is a world-class organization setting the example for others in their commitment to safety and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

"At the end of the day, if we're going to put attention on making sure that the fields are in great shape, and that the sports equipment is adequate, then we should put that same effort into making sure that the volunteers who work with our kids are of the highest standard," stated Rob Connor, Vice President and National Commissioner, Babe Ruth League. "The children playing the game - they are our greatest asset. We want to do everything we can to make sure that they are safe."

More than one million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine and its subsidiary, SportsSignUp Play, to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues and national governing bodies are able to drastically reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About SportsEngine, Inc.

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations through its software platforms, including SportsSignUp Play. National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI) is a youth safety advocacy group and leading background screening provider. A wholly-owned subsidiary of SportsEngine, Inc., NCSI provides the "Gold Standard" in background screening, serving thousands of youth sports organizations, over 60 national governing bodies and city and county civic and recreation departments across the country. NCSI is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and is the only background check provider endorsed by the National Council of Youth Sports. For more information, please visit SportsEngine.com/corp or NCSISafe.com.

About Babe Ruth League, Inc.

Babe Ruth League, Inc., a non-profit, educational organization, named after one of the greatest baseball players of all time – George Herman "Babe" Ruth – has come a long way since its modest start over 70 years ago. The Babe Ruth League, Inc. programs above all, are of, by and for youth. Its mission is to make better citizens through proper supervision of regulation competitive baseball and softball in addition to promoting mental and physical development. In adopting rules, in establishing standards and in all planning, the primary consideration is what is best for the participants. For more information, please visit BabeRuthLeague.org .

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sportsengine.com

